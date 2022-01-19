Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PV Sindhu cruises into second round of Syed Modi International

Published on Jan 19, 2022 04:04 PM IST
PTI | , Lucknow

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu stormed into the second round of the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament with a dominating straight game win over fellow Indian Tanya Hemanth in the women' singles competition in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old from Hyderabad, who lost in the semifinals at India Open Super 500 last week, thrashed Tanya 21-9 21-9 in a lop-sided contest at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium.

A former world champion, Sindhu will square off against USA's Lauren Lam, who managed to get past a fighting Ira Sharma 15-21 21-16 21-16.

In another match, India's Kanika Kanwal overcame USA's Disha Gupta 21-15 16-21 21-6 to also make a winning start to her campaign.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
