PV Sindhu ends title drought, clinches Syed Modi International women's singles crown

PTI |
Dec 01, 2024 04:42 PM IST

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu broke her long title drought by clinching the Syed Modi International women's singles crown.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu broke her long title drought by clinching the Syed Modi International women's singles crown with a dominant victory over China's Wu Luo Yu in the final here on Sunday.

Top-seeded PV Sindhu in action against Unnati Hooda during the Syed Modi International in Lucknow on Saturday.
Top-seeded PV Sindhu in action against Unnati Hooda during the Syed Modi International in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT)(HT_PRINT)

The 29-year-old former world champion outclassed Wu 21-14 21-16 to lift the title for the third time, having previously won the tournament in 2017 and 2022.

Sindhu's triumph marks her return to the top of the podium after a gap of over two years and four months. Her last title came at the Singapore Open in July 2022. This year, she also reached the finals of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 in May.

Earlier, Indian women's doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand capped a sensational week by clinching their maiden Super 300 title with a commanding 21-18, 21-11 win over China's Bao Li Jing and Li Qian.

This victory holds special significance as Treesa and Gayatri became the first Indian women's doubles team to win the title at this tournament. The Commonwealth Games bronze medallists had finished as runners-up in the 2022 edition but went one step further this year.

In men's doubles, Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Sai Pratheek K put up a valiant fight in the final before going down 14-21, 21-19, 17-21 to China's Huang Di and Liu Yang in a marathon 71-minute contest.

Earlier, fifth-seeded Tanisha Castro and Dhruv Kapila squandered an opening game advantage before losing 21-18 14-21 8-21 to Thailand's sixth-seeded pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran in the mixed doubles final.

