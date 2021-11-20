Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Badminton / PV Sindhu exits Indonesia Masters with defeat in semi-final
badminton

PV Sindhu exits Indonesia Masters with defeat in semi-final

Sindhu was no match to her rival, losing 13-21 9-21 in a one-sided duel that lasted just 32 minutes.
PV Sindhu (Getty Images)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 01:28 PM IST
PTI |

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu crashed out of the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament after suffering a straight game defeat in the semifinals against Japanese top seed Akane Yamaguchi, here on Saturday.

Even though Sindhu had a superior 12-7 head-to-head record against the Japanese shuttler going into Friday's tie, having won both the meetings between the two this year, the Indian was no match to her rival, losing 13-21 9-21 in a one-sided duel that lasted just 32 minutes.

Sindhu, seeded third, was not at her usual best and trailed her Japanese opponent from the start in both the games.

In the second game, Sindhu had a brief lead before Yamaguchi dominated her rival all throughout to seal the issue in her favour.

The Japanese will now play the winner of the other semifinal between fourth seed An Seyoung and Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan.

India's challenge in the event now rests on Kidambi Srikanth, who will play third seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the men's singles semifinals, later in the day. 

RELATED STORIES
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indonesia masters pv sindhu
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP