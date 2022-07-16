PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhi Yi Final, Singapore Open 2022: When and where to watch Live on TV and online

PV Sindhu stormed into the Singapore Open title clash with a commanding win over Saena Kawakami of Japan. The double Olympic medallist prevailed 21-15 21-7 over world number 38 Kawakami in a 32-minute last-four clash. Sindhu now faces China's Wang Zhi Yi in the women's singles final in Singapore. Her opponent Zhi Yi put on an equally impressive display in her semi-final, outwitting Japan's Ohori Aya in straight games.

Earlier, Sindhu had overcome a strong challenge from her Chinese rival Han Yue 17-21 21-11 21-19 in a contest lasting 62 minutes to book her semifinal berth. The ace Indian shuttler then warded off the Japanese challenge and stormed into the final. Sindhu has claimed two Super 300 titles at Syed Modi International and Swiss Open this year. She will also lead the Indian charge at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham starting July 28.

All you need to know about PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhi Yi Final, Singapore Open 2022:

Where will the PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhi Yi Final at Singapore Open 2022 take place?

PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhi Yi Final at Singapore Open 2022 will take place at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang.

At what time does the PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhi Yi Final at Singapore Open 2022 begin?

The PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhi Yi Final at Singapore Open 2022 will begin at 10:30 AM IST (1:00 PM local) on Sunday (July 17th).

Where and how to watch live coverage of PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhi Yi Final, Singapore Open 2022?

The PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhi Yi Final at Singapore Open 2022 will be aired live on Viacom 18 Network.

How to watch PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhi Yi Final at Singapore Open 2022 online and mobile?

The online streaming of the PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhi Yi Final at Singapore Open 2022 will be available on Voot. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhi Yi Final, Singapore Open 2022 on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports.

