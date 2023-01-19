Satwik-Chirag pair pulls out of India Open due to injury

India's star men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty has pulled out of the India Open after the former pulled up a groin strain, according to initial reports. The duo was scheduled to take on China's Yu Chen Liu and Xuan Yi Ou in the second round of the tournament at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi. Satwik-Chirag had earlier registered a straight-game win over Scotland's Grimley twins in the first round of the tournament, beating them 21-13, 21-15.

“India's top men's doubles pair #SatChi has unfortunately pulled out of the tournament due to an injury. A sad moment for all of us!” the BAI tweeted on Thursday.

With the duo pulling out of the competition, Lakshya Sen (men's singles) and Saina Nehwal (women's singles) remain major title challengers at the India Open. Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Goud Panjala are another Indian men's pair still in fray; they will meet Liang Weiking and Wang Chang of China in the second round later today. Their draw is significantly difficult, however; even if the duo wins today, they will take on Indonesia's famed 'minions' -- Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo.

Earlier on Day 3, the minions had defeated Chinese pair of X Ren and Qiang Tang in a three-game thriller.

Among the Indian contingent, Lakshya faces Rasmus Genke of Denmark, while Saina Nehwal takes on Chen Yu Fei of China in their second rounds respectively.

On Day 2, Indian fans had faced another heartbreak when Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out in the first round by World No.1 Viktor Axelsen in straight games. The Danish star had cruised to a 21-14 win in the first game but Srikanth made a brillant comeback in the second, taking a 14-6 lead at one point. However, a series of unforced errors eventually cost Srikanth, as the Indian bowed out of the tournament. Earlier on Day 1, HS Prannoy had also faced a straight-game defeat to compatriot Lakshya.

