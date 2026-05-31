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Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty end title drought with maiden Singapore Open crown

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty end title drought with maiden Singapore Open crown.

Updated on: May 31, 2026 05:12 pm IST
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Former world No 1 pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty fought back from a game down to clinch their maiden Singapore Open title, defeating Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri in the men's doubles final of the BWF Super 750 tournament, here on Sunday.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty end title drought(HT_PRINT)

The Asian Games and Commonwealth Games champions produced a gritty comeback to secure their first title in two years and their ninth career World Tour crown, besides claiming a third Super 750 title with a tense 18-21, 21-17, 21-16 win in one hour 13 minutes.

The victory was particularly significant for the world No. 4 Indian duo, who became the first Indians to win the doubles title at the Singapore Open.

Satwik and Chirag had last lifted a trophy at the Thailand Open in 2024. Since then, they had reached four finals but finished runners-up on each occasion before finally breaking the drought in Singapore.

The Indians had entered the final trailing 1-2 in their head-to-head record against the Indonesian pair, with their most recent defeat coming in the Malaysia Open quarterfinals in January.

 
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Home / Sports / Badminton News / Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty end title drought with maiden Singapore Open crown
Home / Sports / Badminton News / Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty end title drought with maiden Singapore Open crown
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