Satwiksairaj Rankireddy issues clarification after 'nobody cares' remark for Thomas Cup win causes stir: ‘Don’t want…'

“My words did not come from a place of wanting personal fame or taking credit away from anyone else's achievements. I have the utmost respect for every athlete who brings glory to India, regardless of the sport,” he added.

“The last few days have brought a lot of attention to my recent comments regarding the lack of reception for our Thomas Cup bronze medal. While I am grateful for all the overwhelming support and encouragement, I want to clarify my intent because I see many people deviating from the original point,” Satwiksairaj wrote in a statement shared on X.

This remark has gone viral on social media, and on Friday morning, the 25-year-old issued a clarification, saying he didn't want to demean any other sport and that his remark was never about him seeking “personal fame.”

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy is at the centre of a huge storm after he vented his frustration on social media. Rankireddy, along with Chirag Shetty, won a bronze medal for India at the Thomas Cup, but the duo were not welcomed to a rousing reception back home, and this fact did not sit well with the two shuttlers. After landing in India, Rankireddy didn't mince his words, taking to social media to openly call out the lack of acknowledgement for their latest achievement. “Back home now. As usual, no one knows what happened over the past two weeks, and it seems like no one really cares,” he wrote on Instagram Stories.

‘Simple message’ Further in his statement, Satwiksairaj said that every athlete who represents the country deserves to be applauded for their efforts and sacrifice. He also opened up about the Thomas Cup win flying under the radar, saying when such milestones are met with “silence”, athletes feel disheartened.

“My message was simple: we need to foster a culture that encourages and celebrates every win, big or small. Whether it is a World Cup medal or a podium finish in a global championship like the Thomas Cup, these moments represent years of sacrifice and hard work. When such milestones are met with silence, it feels disheartening not just for us, but for the future generation of Indian athletes who are watching,” Satwiksairaj wrote.

"We don't want money or grand parades, we just want to know that our country is watching and that our efforts are seen. Let's come together to support all sports with the same passion and "angle." Next time, let it not be about who won more or less, but about celebrating everyone who wears the India jersey. Thank you for standing by me. Let's keep praying for the (national flag)," he added.

Earlier, speaking to the Indian Express, Satwiksairaj said he posted the “nobody cares” message because he thought enough was enough and that the time had come for someone to voice their opinion.

"I never share anything, usually. I let go of things. But this time, I exploded. Someone has to speak up. It’s okay if I’m seen as the villain. In the last six months, I’ve been thinking that do only people who do bad things become popular. (When we crave appreciation), as players, we don’t want big things. No, we don’t want prize money. Even if a kid walks up to us and says, ‘Bhaiyya you played well or we want a picture with you’, we are happy," he said.

“We were at the airport, taking a seven-hour flight back from Germany to Hyderabad. Nobody even asked us who we are, what medals we have won. There were so many Indians, many Telugus. We were wearing Thomas Cup jerseys. But everyone was busy with IPL, politics, whatever,” he added.