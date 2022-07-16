Singapore Open 2022 Semi-final Highlights, PV Sindhu vs Saena Kawakami: PV Sindhu wins 21-15, 21-7 to reach the final

PV Sindhu vs Saena Kawakami Singapore Open 2022 semi-final Highlights: All it took was 31 minutes for Double Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu to wrap up this semi-final tie against Saena Kawakami as she beat the Japanese shuttler 21-15, 21-7 to reach her maiden Singapore Open final. Sindhu had taken an early in the opening game, but Kawakami showed superb fightback abilities to level the score after the interval. But the Indian raced away with a win in the opening game towards the business end of the game. In the second game, Sindhu was an indominatble force for the Japanese as she comfortably wrapped up the second game 21-7.