Singapore Open 2022 Semi-final Highlights, PV Sindhu vs Saena Kawakami: PV Sindhu wins 21-15, 21-7 to reach the final
- PV Sindhu vs Saena Kawakami Singapore Open 2022 semi-final Highlights: Follow Live score and updates of the of the blockbuster women's singles semi-final of Singapore Open between PV Sindhu and Saena Kawakami
PV Sindhu vs Saena Kawakami Singapore Open 2022 semi-final Highlights: All it took was 31 minutes for Double Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu to wrap up this semi-final tie against Saena Kawakami as she beat the Japanese shuttler 21-15, 21-7 to reach her maiden Singapore Open final. Sindhu had taken an early in the opening game, but Kawakami showed superb fightback abilities to level the score after the interval. But the Indian raced away with a win in the opening game towards the business end of the game. In the second game, Sindhu was an indominatble force for the Japanese as she comfortably wrapped up the second game 21-7.
Sat, 16 Jul 2022 11:11 AM
Singapore Open Semi-final Live Score: SINDHU INTO THE FINAL
Sindhu reaches her maiden Singapore Open final as she beats Saena Kawakami 21-15, 21-7. A very dominating display of badminton from the Indian shuttler in the second game.
Sat, 16 Jul 2022 11:08 AM
Singapore Open Semi-final Live Score: Sindhu inches away
Brilliantly done from Sindhu with that crosscourt smash. Kawakami looking in dismay. The lead is growing with each point.
Sindhu 21-15, 17-5 Kawakami
Sat, 16 Jul 2022 11:06 AM
Singapore Open Semi-final Live Score: All too easy for Sindhu
All things are going Sindhu's way at the moment as the lead stays intact.
Sindhu 21-15, 13-5 Kawakami
Sat, 16 Jul 2022 11:04 AM
Singapore Open Semi-final Live Score: Sindhu leads at interval
Frustration for Kawakami and ecstasy for Sindhu as the Indian takes a seven-point lead at the interval.
Sindhu 21-15, 11-4 Kawakami
Sat, 16 Jul 2022 11:01 AM
Singapore Open Semi-final Live Score: Five-point lead for Sindhu
Trouble for the Japanese as the lead extends by five points before she looks to make a return with two quick points. But Sindhu continue to dominate.
Sindhu 21-15, 7-2 Kawakami
Sat, 16 Jul 2022 10:59 AM
Singapore Open Semi-final Live Score: Sindhu maintains lead
Indian shuttler quickly takes a four-point lead at the start of the second game. What a start from Sindhu, even better than the first game!
Sindhu 21-15, 4-0 Kawakami
Sat, 16 Jul 2022 10:55 AM
Singapore Open Semi-final Live Score: Sindhu wins opening game
Sindhu comfortably takes the opening game of this semi-final tie.
Sindhu 21-15 Kawakami
Sat, 16 Jul 2022 10:54 AM
Singapore Open Semi-final Live Score: Sindhu closes in
Perfect judgement from Sindhu and the Indian takes a four-point lead before standing two points away from taking the first game.
Sindhu 19-14 Kawakami
Sat, 16 Jul 2022 10:53 AM
Singapore Open Semi-final Live Score: Sindhu in the lead, again
Indian supporters finally comes to life as Sindhu begins to take the lead once again at the business end of the opening set
Sindhu 16-14 Kawakami
Sat, 16 Jul 2022 10:51 AM
Singapore Open Semi-final Live Score: Kawakami maintaining pressure
A long rally, superb exchanges but Kawakami looks frustrated at the end with that error. Sindhu capitalises and takes a lead.
Sindhu 14-12 Kawakami
Sat, 16 Jul 2022 10:48 AM
Singapore Open Semi-final Live Score: Kawakami fighting back
Kawakami is showing her battling abilities as she quickly gains three points in a row to level the score at 11-all.
Sindhu 11-11 Kawakami
Sat, 16 Jul 2022 10:46 AM
Singapore Open Semi-final Live Score: Sindhu in the lead at break
Superb play from the Japanese and she draws an error from Sindhu, but the Indian puts the shuttle pout of her reach on the next point to maintain the lead. Excellent work from Kawakami as she looks to fightback with that superb smash.
Sindhu 11-8 Kawakami
Sat, 16 Jul 2022 10:44 AM
Singapore Open Semi-final Live Score: What a smash!
A superb smash from Sindhu and she takes a four-point lead before an error in judgment from the Indian makes it a three-point difference.
Sindhu 8-5 Kawakami
Sat, 16 Jul 2022 10:43 AM
Singapore Open Semi-final Live Score: Sindhu 7-4 Kawakami
Caught in two minds with that push down the line. Gets and error. Kawakami threatens to make a comeback.
Sat, 16 Jul 2022 10:42 AM
Singapore Open Semi-final Live Score: Sindhu 4-2 Kawakami
PV Sindhu takes an early lead in the opening set against the Japanese shuttler
Sat, 16 Jul 2022 10:39 AM
Singapore Open Semi-final Live Score: And so it begins!
The blockbuster match kicks off! Kawakami serves
Sat, 16 Jul 2022 10:38 AM
Singapore Open Semi-final Live Score: Head-to-head tie
Sindhu b Kawakami - India Open 2017 - 21-16, 23-21
Sindhu b Kawakami - China Open 2018 - 21-15, 21-13
Sat, 16 Jul 2022 10:32 AM
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the women's singles semi-final of Singapore Open between PV Sindhu and Saena Kawakami. Stay tuned for more updates!