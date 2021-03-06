Home / Sports / Badminton / Srikanth, Satwik-Chirag enter semifinals of Swiss Open
Srikanth, Satwik-Chirag enter semifinals of Swiss Open

World no. 10 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also entered the semifinals of the super 300 event, continuing their good run following a last-four finish at Toyota Thailand Open in January.
PTI, Basel
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:28 AM IST
Photo of Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth(Twitter)

Former champion Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the men's singles semifinals of the Swiss Open after a straight game win over sixth seed Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand here.

Fourth seed Srikanth beat Wangcharoen 21-19 21-15 in 44 minutes, while second seeds Satwik and Chirag saw off fifth seeds Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 12-21 21-19 21-12 in the men's doubles competition on Friday night.

Former world no. 1 Srikanth, who had last made it to semis at the Hong Kong Super 500 in November 2019, will clash with top seed and world no. 2 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.

It will be the first clash between the two since their meeting at the 2019 India Open in March.

Satwik and Chirag will face sixth-seeded Danish pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen.

Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu will take on fourth seed Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark for a place in the final.

