Syed Modi International: Sindhu, Sen enter final

Lucknow: Top Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu marched into the finals of the men’s and women’s singles respectively at the Syed Modi India international badminton tournament, notching up semi-final wins in straight games here on Saturday. Top-seeded PV Sindhu in action against Unnati Hooda during the Syed Modi International in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT)

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu brushed aside compatriot Unnati Hooda 21-12, 21-9 while Sen, the 2021 World Championships bronze medallist, outplayed Japan’s Shogo Ogawa 21-8, 21-14.

In the final, Sindhu, chasing a third title in Lucknow, will face China’s Wu Luo Yu, who beat Thailand’s Lalinrat Chaiwan 21-19, 21-12. Sen will play Singapore’s fourth seed Jia Heng Jason Teh, who beat Indian second seed Priyanshu Rajawat 21-13, 21-19 in other semi-final.

World No.18 Sindhu gave no chance to 70th ranked Hooda, who was playing against her role model for the first time while 2022 Commonwealth Games champion Sen went all out to beat Ogawa in just 42 minutes.

Sen, with a sizeable crowd at the Uttar Pradesh Badminton Academy hall cheering him, was always in control against his 68th ranked opponent as he eased to the first game. Although the Japanese tried to push Sen on the backfoot with some perfect net dribbles and tried to narrow the lead in the second game, Indian shuttler was in cruise control, taking the second game in 23 minutes.

Sindhu too didn’t face much opposition from Hooda as the Rohtak player committed a series of unforced errors in the match that lasted just 36 minutes. Sindhu took a 5-3 lead with a precise cross-court drop shots in the first game. Unnati initially kept pace with well-placed pushes and drops, but her errors allowed Sindhu to lead 11-8 at the break. Sindhu extended the lead to 15-8 before coasting to the game.

In the second, Sindhu led 8-3 and 11-4. She continued her aggressive play with a smash, overhead cross-court drop and a body smash to go 18-7. Unnati saved one of 12 match points before another error handed Sindhu the match.

“I am happy with today’s performance. I was just trying out a few strokes, and overall I was confident with the way I was playing,” Sindhu said. She praised Unnati. “Unnati played her best, but I didn’t give her a chance to overtake me. She is an upcoming player, I wish her all the very best.” she said.