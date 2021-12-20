'This win will inspire sportspersons': PM Modi, President Kovind congratulate Srikanth on historic World C'ships silver

India's ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Sunday scripted history by becoming the first male shuttler from the country to win a silver medal in the BWF World Championships. The 28-year-old on Saturday defeated compatriot Lakshya Sen to become the first Indian shuttler to reach the men's singles final in the marquee event. A few hours after the summit clash, PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to pass on their best wishes to the player.

PM Modi tweeted: “Congratulations to @srikidambi for winning a historic Silver Medal. This win will inspire several sportspersons and further interest in badminton."

The President of India also congratulated the former World No.1, stating that this will inspire the youth.

"Congratulations Kidambi Srikanth on becoming the first Indian to win a silver medal in men's singles at BWF World Badminton Championship. This is an outstanding feat. Your hard work and dedication are an inspiration for our youth. My best wishes for your bright future!" said Kovind in the tweet.

Guntur-born Srikanth went down fighting to fellow first-time finalist, Loh Kean Yew from Singapore. In 43 minutes, Yew clinched the match 21-15, 22-20.

This was the first time that a men's player from Singapore has won gold at the BWF World Championships.

The 12th-seeded Indian came out all guns blazing and took an early 9-3 lead, but Yew bounced back, winning the first game 21-15. Kidambi was left with all to do in the second game if he wanted to keep his hopes alive of walking away with a gold medal.

Yew carried on with his momentum and he wrapped up the match in straight games.

On Saturday, Srikanth had created history by becoming the first Indian shuttler to enter the final in the men's singles category of the BWF World Championships in Huelva.

In an all-Indian battle, former world number one Srikanth rallied to defeat Lakshya Sen by 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in a thriller that lasted for one hour and nine minutes.