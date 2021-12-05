Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Badminton / Viktor Axelsen lifts BWF World Tour Finals title after thrashing Kunlavut Vitidsarn
badminton

Viktor Axelsen lifts BWF World Tour Finals title after thrashing Kunlavut Vitidsarn

BWF World Tour Finals: Reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelson thrashed Vitidsarn by 21-12, 21-8 in just 43 minutes to wrap up the men's singles title.
Viktor Axelsen lifts BWF World Tour Finals title after thrashing Kunlavut Vitidsarn(TWITTER)
Updated on Dec 05, 2021 10:23 PM IST
ANI | , Bali [indonesia]

The world number one Viktor Axelsen on Sunday defeated Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the summit clash to clinch the BWF World Tour Finals in Bali.

The reigning Olympic champion thrashed Vitidsarn by 21-12, 21-8 in just 43 minutes to wrap up the men's singles title.

It was tough going at the start but the Danish shuttler who was the man on a mission took the first game of the men's singles final 21-12. He closed out the opener in 21 minutes.

The second game was all Axelsen as he continued the demolition of the three-time junior world champion Thai. Axelsen wrapped up the game and title with bare resistance from the other side of the court.

Earlier in men's doubles, Japan's Hoki Takuro and Kobayashi Yugo beat Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo from Indonesia 21-16, 13-21, 21-17.

In women's singles, India shuttler PV Sindhu came up short in the finals of the BWF World Tour Finals as the 26-year-old was defeated by South Korea's An Se-young in the summit clash. Se-young defeated Sindhu by 21-16, 21-12 in the final match that lasted for just 39 minutes. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bwf viktor axelsen
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP