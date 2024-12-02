Menu Explore
Wedding bells for PV Sindhu

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 03, 2024 05:14 AM IST

India’s badminton ace will get married to Hyderabad-based tech company executive in Udaipur on December 22

NEW DELHI: Double badminton Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is set to get married on December 22 with Hyderabad-based Venkata Datta Sai, the player’s family confirmed on Monday.

India badminton ace PV Sindhu will tie the knot with a Hyderabad tech company executive on December 22. (PTI)
India badminton ace PV Sindhu will tie the knot with a Hyderabad tech company executive on December 22. (PTI)

While the ceremonies will commence on December 20, the marriage will take place in Udaipur, a popular city for destination wedding among celebrities. A reception will be held in Hyderabad on December 24. Venkata is the executive director of Posidex Technologies.

The wedding has been scheduled in such a way that Sindhu, 29, can resume playing when the 2025 season starts in January.

The 2019 world champion won her first title for more than two years on Sunday when she claimed the women’s singles at the Syed Modi India International, a BWF Super 300 tournament, in Lucknow. This is Sindhu’s first title since she won the Birmingham Commonwealth Games gold in August 2022.

Currently ranked 18th in the world, Sindhu is coached by Anup Sridhar and Lee Hyun-il.

