News / Sports / Badminton News / Who is Mathias Boe? The kingmaker behind Chirag-Satwik's stellar rise, now set to marry Indian actress Taapsee Pannu

Who is Mathias Boe? The kingmaker behind Chirag-Satwik's stellar rise, now set to marry Indian actress Taapsee Pannu

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 28, 2024 09:08 PM IST

Mathias Boe will reportedly be marrying Indian actor Taapsee Pannu in March

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu and her longtime partner, former badminton ace Mathias Boe, are reportedly gearing up to exchange vows in March, according to NDTV. The extravagant affair, the report states, is slated to unfold in the picturesque city of Udaipur and is expected to be an intimate gathering of close family members.

Taapsee Pannu with Mathias Boe. The two are reported to exchange vows in March 2024(File)
As they prepare for their big day, it's worth delving into the illustrious career of Mathias Boe.

Hailing from Denmark, Boe boasts an impressive resume as a badminton player, having clinched silver medals at both the 2012 London Olympics and the 2013 World Championships. Throughout his twenty-year tenure in the sport, the Danish former shuttler formed formidable partnerships with renowned players such as Michael Jensen, Thomas Hovgaard, and Michael Lamp.

However, it was his partnership with Carsten Mogensen that stood out; together, they achieved remarkable success, securing a silver medal at the London Olympics and clinching victory at the World Championships the following year.

In Indian badminton circles, Mathias Boe is best known for his work with India's star men's doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. Currently coaching the men's world no.1 doubles duo, Mathias Boe took on the coaching role for Rankireddy and Shetty in early 2021.

This decision came about when the Indian national team's doubles coach at the time, Flandy Limpele, stepped down due to personal reasons.

Known for his aggressive and passionate approach on the court during his playing days, Boe's coaching style has left a noticeable impact on Rankireddy and Shetty's game, too.

2023 saw a phenomenal rise for the Indian duo as it achieved the world no.1 ranking, as well as stellar wins at the Indonesia Open Super 1000, the Thomas Cup, and a medal at the BWF World Championships. Shetty and Rankireddy, fondly known ‘SatChi’, also won India's first-ever gold at the Asian Games last year under Boe's coaching.

Mathias Boe continues to be key for Indian badminton in the Olympic year, as the duo of Shetty and Rankireddy remains the country's biggest prospect for a badminton gold medal in Paris.

