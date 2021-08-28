Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Belgian GP: Max Verstappen takes pole position for, George Russell 2nd
Belgian GP: Max Verstappen takes pole position for, George Russell 2nd

Max Verstappen produced a brilliant last lap in the rain to take pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix and deny George Russell a stunning first career pole in Formula One on Saturday.
AP
AUG 28, 2021
Belgian GP: Max Verstappen takes pole position for, George Russell 2nd

Max Verstappen produced a brilliant last lap in the rain to take pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix and deny George Russell a stunning first career pole in Formula One on Saturday.

World champion Lewis Hamilton placed third for Mercedes.

ALSO READ| F1 races in Turkey, Mexico and Brazil pushed back one week

Hamilton had the leading time with drivers on their final runs. But Russell, driving a slower Williams, beat Hamilton's leading mark. Hamilton could not match it. But Verstappen found extra pace to cross the line .321 ahead of Russell and .334 clear of Hamilton.

Verstappen now leads Hamilton 6-3 for pole positions this season and is in a good position to claw back Hamilton's eight-point lead in the championship.

“That is simply lovely. Great start after the (midseason) break," Verstappen said. “It's a great track to drive but very challenging in the wet.”

Russell is being touted as a possible Mercedes driver next year if the team does not renew Valtteri Bottas' contract, and showed his talent with a fantastic lap.

“Absolutely buzzing,” Russell said. “We'll go for it (tomorrow).”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

