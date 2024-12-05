Celtic rewarded for sticking to principles in win at Aberdeen – Brendan Rodgers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers praised his side for sticking to their principles in testing circumstances after Reo Hatate’s late winner against Aberdeen left them in a “really, really good place” in the title race. Hatate produced a touch of class on a sodden night at Pittodrie where wind speeds got up to about 50 miles per hour. The Japan midfielder chested down Greg Taylor’s lofted pass and dispatched a half volley to seal a 1-0 win in the 78th minute and send Celtic seven points clear of the Dons with a game in hand, and a further four beyond Rangers. Rodgers said: “The conditions were awful for the players to play in. “I think you see by sticking to our principles and how we play, that’s where the winning goal came from. “The first half, we were confident in the game, we took the ball through into the final third, but I think a couple of times we meant to make that final pass, but then the ball runs away and the wind takes it away, so we didn’t quite make those passes at the end of our build-up play. “In our counter-pressing, we needed to close the space a wee bit quicker because they had a couple of moments on the break. “The second half, we were much better, dominated the game, controlled the game, anything that did get played forward, we were there. It was just a case of sticking to how we play and what we know, and obviously that’s where the goal comes from. “So, a fantastic team move, great pass by Greg Taylor and a wonderful finish, and deserved to win the game. “We had to showcase our attitude and mentality. Everything we were saying before the game, this is your body language, this is everything, this is way up in the north of Scotland, the rain, the wind is pouring in, our supporters are stuck in a corner with no cover. We have to do it, do it for them, do it for ourselves. “The players showed a great mentality and a great bravery to still try to play how we want to play. Eventually, we get a reward for that.” Rodgers was not taking anything for granted after moving further clear at the top of the table after making it 40 points out of 42. “It’s still so early, 14 games, so there’s only just over a third of the season gone, but I think I said the other day that if we can get to seven points clear with a game in hand, then we’re in a really, really good place,” he said. “But it’s still such a long way to go.” Aberdeen have now taken two points from a possible 12 after matching Celtic for their first 11 games but manager Jimmy Thelin was happy with the performance of his side, who created several good chances. “It’s good that we were competitive, that’s what’s important for us, that we were compact again, that we looked stronger as a team again,” he said. “That was good with the performance. “I’m happy with the performance, but I’m not so happy with the result. But that’s football, and I also have to say congratulations to Celtic. They win and we have to move on to the next game.”

