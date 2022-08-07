Australia's Tahlia McGrath allowed to play CWG 2022 gold medal T20 match against India despite being Covid-19 positive

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 07, 2022 10:15 PM IST
In a decision that promises to be highly debated, Australia cricketer Tahlia McGrath was allowed to play the Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medal T20 match despite testing positive for Covid-19.
Tahlia McGrath keeps her distance from teammates. (Screengrab)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

In a decision that promises to be highly debated, Australia cricketer Tahlia McGrath was allowed to play the Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medal T20 match despite testing positive for Covid-19. The toss of the gold medal match was delayed by 15-odd minutes, which as it turns out was due to a decision being made on whether she could play. McGrath was said to be showing mild symptoms and was part of Australia's Playing XI with a number of precautions in place.

"Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) can confirm that cricketer Tahlia McGrath has returned a positive test for Covid-19," the statement reads. "CGA clinical staff have consulted with the Commonwealth Games Federation RACEG (Results Analysis Clinical Expert Group) team and match officials, and McGrath is taking part in today's final against India," a statement from Commonwealth Games Australia read.

"McGrath presented to team management with mild symptoms on Sunday and subsequently returned the positive test. She was named in the starting XI at the toss and the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved her participation in the final."

McGrath was spotted sitting wearing a mask on a different stand, separate from the rest of her teammates. McGrath walked out to bat at the fall of Australia's second wicket but could only 2 off 4 as Deepti Sharma sent her back thanks to a beautiful piece of fielding from Radha Yadav, who took a stunning catch at point. It was the first time that she was dismissed for a single-digit score in her T20 career.

"In consultation with the CGF and the ICC, CGA and Cricket Australia medical staff have implemented a range of comprehensive protocols which will be observed throughout the game and for post-match activity, to minimise the risk of transmission to all players and officials," the statement further read.

"The CGA has maintained a comprehensive Covid-19 risk mitigation strategy for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, with testing protocols over and above those required by the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee. Any further comment will be made at a later time."

