Bajrang, Vinesh headline India's wrestling pursuit at the CWG

India's star wrestlers have tried their best to play down the tag of favourites in the lead-up to the Commonwealth Games (CWG). That won't alter their pedigree or promise as wrestling competition will be held over the next two days. Led by Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya, and world bronze medallist Vinesh Phogat, Indian grapplers will aim to repeat the 2018 Gold Coast show when they won a medal in each of the 12 categories.

India's star wrestlers have tried their best to play down the tag of favourites in the lead-up to the Commonwealth Games (CWG). That won't alter their pedigree or promise as wrestling competition will be held over the next two days. Led by Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya, and world bronze medallist Vinesh Phogat, Indian grapplers will aim to repeat the 2018 Gold Coast show when they won a medal in each of the 12 categories.

