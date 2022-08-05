Chris Hemsworth's epic reply for CWG gold medallist Mirabai Chanu after fan says 'time for Thor to give up his hammer'

Mirabai Chanu went on a record-smashing spree, claiming four of them in a power-packed performance, to bag India's first gold medal at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games. The Olympic silver medallist smashed the Commonwealth and Games record in snatch, ending with a total lift of 201kg (88kg 113kg) at the showpiece event. Also Read | Mirabai Chanu clinches India's 1st gold medal of Commonwealth Games 2022, shatters Games record in women's weightlifting

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chanu, 27, added a third Games medal to her kitty, having won silver and gold in the Glasgow and Gold Coast editions respectively. Twitter went into overdrive to laud the success of Chanu and one of her admirers was Chris Hemsworth, who lauded the Indian "legend" but with a Thor twist.

"Time for Thor to give up his hammer," wrote a fan tagging Hemsworth in his tweet marking Chanu's incredible performance at the Games. "She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend," Hemsworth responded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON