Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Commonwealth Games / Chris Hemsworth's epic reply for CWG gold medallist Mirabai Chanu after fan says 'time for Thor to give up his hammer'

Chris Hemsworth's epic reply for CWG gold medallist Mirabai Chanu after fan says 'time for Thor to give up his hammer'

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 05, 2022 10:54 AM IST
Mirabai Chanu bossed the 49kg field to defend her Commonwealth Games title and give India the first gold medal of the Birmingham edition.
Mirabai Chanu at the 2022 Games and Chris Hemsworth's still from Thor: The Dark World
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Mirabai Chanu went on a record-smashing spree, claiming four of them in a power-packed performance, to bag India's first gold medal at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games. The Olympic silver medallist smashed the Commonwealth and Games record in snatch, ending with a total lift of 201kg (88kg 113kg) at the showpiece event. Also Read | Mirabai Chanu clinches India's 1st gold medal of Commonwealth Games 2022, shatters Games record in women's weightlifting

Chanu, 27, added a third Games medal to her kitty, having won silver and gold in the Glasgow and Gold Coast editions respectively. Twitter went into overdrive to laud the success of Chanu and one of her admirers was Chris Hemsworth, who lauded the Indian "legend" but with a Thor twist.

"Time for Thor to give up his hammer," wrote a fan tagging Hemsworth in his tweet marking Chanu's incredible performance at the Games. "She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend," Hemsworth responded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
commonwealth games india at cwg
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP