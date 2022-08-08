Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 11 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule today in CWG Birmingham?

13 medals came for India on the penultimate day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham comprising four gold, four silver and five bronze. This has helped India finish Day 10 at the CWG 2022 with an overall tally of 55 medals which places the nation fifth in the medals tally. But India have a lot more opportunities to add to their tally on the final day of the Games where the nation will be competing in six medal events and are guaranteed to bag five medals.

In badminton, India will have three gold-medal matches with PV Sindhu and Lakhsya Sen aiming for a top-of-the-podium finish in singles category while the pair of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be hoping to finish as men's doubles champions. Focus will then shift to table tennis where Sharath Kamal will be gunning for his fourth medal and second gold at CWG 2022 while G Sathiyan will be aiming to finish third in men's singles. The day will finally end with Manpreet Singh-led Indian side aiming for the elusive hockey gold against Australia.

Here is the entire schedule for Day 11 for India at Commonwealth Games 2022…

BADMINTON:

Women's singles gold medal match: PV Sindhu - 1:20pm

Men's singles gold medal match: Lakshya Sen - 2:10pm

Men's doubles gold medal match: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty - 3:00pm

HOCKEY:

Men's Gold Medal Match: India vs Australia - 5:00pm

TABLE TENNIS:

Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match: G Sathiyan - 3:35pm

Men's Singles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal - 4:25pm.

