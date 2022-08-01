Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule today in CWG Birmingham?

After an eventful Day 2 at the Commonwealth Games 2022, where the Indian contingent won four medals, all in weightlifting, the nation increased their tally to six on Day 3 with young Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli winning two golds in men's 67kg and men's 73kg weightlifting events respectively. India also made significant progress in four team events. The men's hockey team thrashed Ghana 11-0 in their group-stage tie while the women's cricket team opened their account with a thrilling eight-wicket win against Pakistan in Birmingham. Indian men's table tennis team, the defending champions, progressed to the semi-final while the Badminton contingent won their quarterfinal tie against South Africa in the Mixed Team event.

Day 4 will offer three medal events for India - two in weightlifting and one in Para-swimming while the men's table tennis team would be aiming to make the final. In other exciting events, Joshna Chinappa will be in action in women's singles quarterfinal tie while Amit Phangal will be in action in Round of 16 tie in the Flyweight category.

Lawn Bowls:

Women's Four semi-final (1:00 PM)

Judo: (2:30 PM onwards)

Men's 66kg Round of 16: Jasleen Singh Saini

Women's 57kg Round of 16: Suchika Tariyal

Men's 60kg Round of 16: Vijay Kumar Yadav

Women's 48kg Quarter-final: Shushila Devi Likmabam

Squash:

Women's singles plater quarterfinal: Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla (4:30 PM)

Women's singles quarterfinal: Joshna Chinappa (6:00 PM)

Swimming:

Men's 100m Butterfly Heat 6: Sajan Prakash (3:51 PM)

Boxing:

48-51kg category (Flyweight) Round of 16: Amit Phangal (4:45 PM)

54-57kg category (Featherweight) Round of 16: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (6:00 PM)

75-80kg category (Light Heavyweight) Round of 16: Ashish Kumar (1:00AM)

Cycling:

Women's Keiren 1st Round: Triyashi Paul, Shushikala Agashe and Mayuri Lute (6:32 PM)

Men's 40km Points Race Qualifying: Naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar and Vishavjeet Singh (6:52 PM)

Men's 1000m Time Trail Finals: Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (8:02 PM)

Women's 10km Scrtch Race Final: Meenakshi (9:37 PM)

Hockey:

Men's Pool B: India vs England (8:30 PM)

Weightlifting:

Men's 81kg: Ajay Singh (2:00 PM)

Women's 71kg: Harjinder Singh (11:00 PM)

Table Tennis:

Men's team semi-final: India vs Nigeria (11:30 PM)

Para-swimming:

Men's 50m freestyle S7 Final: Niranjan Mukundan and Suash Narayan Jadhav (12:46AM)

