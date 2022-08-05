Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule today in CWG Birmingham?

It was yet another fine day for the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2022. India managed to win two medals late on Day 7 of the Games with Murali Sreeshankar and Sudhir winning silver and gold respectively, and four boxers - Amit Panghal (men's 51kg), Jaismine Lamboria (women's 60kg), Sagar Ahlawat (men's +91kg), Rohit Tokas (men's 67kg) - assured the country of at least a medal each as they stormed to the semi-final round of their respective weight categories. The Indian hockey team also progressed to the semifinal after Harmanpreet Singh's stunning hat-trick helped the team beat Wales 4-1 in their last men’s hockey Pool B game. Meanwhile, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth made progress into the Round of 16 in singles badminton while Manika Batra moved into the Round of 16 in singles Table Tennis.

On Day 8 of CWG 2022, all eyes will be on the Indian wrestlers with focus on Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia while the Indian women's hockey team will be up against Australia in the semi-final round.

Here is the entire schedule for Day 8 for India at Commonwealth Games 2022…

Athletics:

Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1 Heat 2 - Jyothi Yarraji (3:06 PM)

Women's Long Jump Qualifying Round Group A - Ancy Sojan Edappilly (4:10 PM)

Men's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1 Heat 2: India (4:19 PM)

Women's 200m Semi-Final 2 - Hima Das (12:53 AM, August 6)

Table Tennis:

Mixed Doubles Round of 16 (2:00 PM onwards)- Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra, Achanta Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja

Women's Singles Round of 16 (3:15 PM onwards)- Reeth Tennison, Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra

Men's Doubles Round of 16 (3:55 PM onwards) - Harmeet Desai/Sanil Shetty

Women's Doubles Round of 16 (4:30 onwards) - Manika Batra/Chitale Diya Parag, Akula Sreeja/Reeth Tennison

Men's Singles Round of 32 - Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sanil Shetty

Badminton (starts at 3:30 PM IST):

Women's doubles round of 16: Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand

Men's doubles round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty

Women's singles round of 16: PV Sindhu

Women's singles round of 16: Akarshi Kashyap

Men's Singles round of 16: Kidambi Srikanth

Lawn Bowls:

Women’s Pair Quarter-finals: India versus England - 1 PM

Squash:

Men's doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh - 5.15 PM

Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal - 12 AM (Saturday)

Hockey:

Women's Semifinal: India versus Australia - 10.30 PM.

Wrestling (starts at 3:30 pm):

Men's Freestyle 125kg: Mohit Grewal

Men's Freestyle 65kg: Bajrang Punia

Men's Freestyle 86kg: Deepak Punia

Women's Freestyle 57kg: Anshu Malik

Women's Freestyle 68kg: Divya Kakran

Women's Freestyle 62kg: Sakshi Malik.

