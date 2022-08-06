Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule today in CWG Birmingham?
All six wrestlers who participated on Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2022, bagged a medal, hence scripting a memorable day of the Indian contingent in Birmingham. Bajraj Punia (men's 65kg), Sakshi Malik (women's 62 kg) and Deepak Punia (men's 86kg) claimed the elusive gold while birthday girl Anshu Malik had to be content with silver in women's 57kg category. Divya Kakran (women's 68kg) and Mohit Grewal (men's 125kg) then ended the day on a high adding two more medals with their respective bronze medal claim in wrestling. Meanwhile, India also assured themselves of at least a silver after the men's fours team reached the Lawn Bowls final.
Day 9 will once again be a busy day for Indian wrestlers as another batch of six athletes, including Vinesh Phogat and Ravi Kumar Dahiya, will be in action. Meanwhile, India will be up against England in women's cricket semi-final while the Manpreet Singh-led side will be in action against South Africa on men's hockey semi-final.
Here is the entire schedule for Day 9 for India at Commonwealth Games 2022…
ATHLETICS AND PARA ATHLETICS:
Women's F55-57 Shot Put Final: Poonam Sharma, Sharmilam, Santosh- 2:50pm
Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final: Priyanka, Bhawana Jat- 3pm
Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final: Avinash Sable- 4:20pm
Women's 4x100m Relay Round 1- Heat 1: Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Shrbani Nanda, NS Simi- 4:45pm
Women's Hammer Throw Final: Manju Bala- 11:30pm
Men's 5000m Final: Avinash Sable - 12:40am
BADMINTON
Women's doubles quarterfinals: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand
Women's singles quarterfinals: PV Sindhu
Men's singles quarterfinals: Kidambi Srikanth
BOXING:
Women's Minimumweight (45-48kg) semifinal: Nitu - 3PM
Men's Flyweight (48kg-51kg) semifinal: Amit Panghal 3:30PM
Women's Light FLyweight (48kg-50kg) semifinal: Nikhat Zareen 7:15PM
Women's Lightweight (57kg-60kg): Jaismine- 8pm
Men's Welterweight (63.5kg-67kg): Rohit Tokas - 12:45pm
Super heavyweight (over 92kg):Sagar 1:30am
CRICKET
Women's T20 semifinal between India and England- 3:30pm
HOCKEY
Indian men's team semifinal against South Africa- 10:30pm
TABLE TENNIS AND PARA TABLE TENNIS
Women's Doubles Round of 16: Akula Sreeja/Reeth Tennison- 2pm
Women's Doubles Round of 16: Manika Batra/Diya Parag Chitale- 2pm
Mixed Doubles semifinals: Achanta Sharath Kamal/ Akula Sreeja- 6pm
Men's Singles Classes 3-5: Bronze Medal Match: Raj Aravindan Alagar- 6:15pm
Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze medal match: Sonalben Patel- 12:15am
Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Gold medal match: Bahvina Patel - 1am
WRESTLING (starts at 3pm)
Men's Freestyle 57kg quarterfinals: Ravi Kumar
Men's Freestyle 97kg quarterfinals: Deepak Nehra
Women's Freestyle 76kg quarterfinals: Pooja Sihag
Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 3: Vinesh Phogat
Women's Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 3:Pooja Gehlot
Men's Freestyle 74kg 1/8 Final: Naveen
Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 2: Vinesh Phogat
Women's Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 1:Pooja Gehlot -3pm
Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 6: Vinesh Phogat.