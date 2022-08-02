Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 5: India women eye historic gold in lawn bowls 'fours'; Badminton, TT teams play finals

CWG 2022 Live Day 5: It was yet another successful outing for Indian athletes on the fourth day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, with judoka Sushila Devi Likmabam winning a silver medal (Women's 48kg) while Vijay Kumar Yadav adding another medal in the sport with a bronze (Men's 61kg). Harjinder Kaur also won a bronze medal in the Women's 71kg event at weightlifting. On Tuesday, a series of medal events is lined up for India as Punam Yadav takes part in the weightlifting final (Women's 76kg), while India women's Lawn Bowls ‘Fours’ team faces South Africa for a historic gold. Later in the evening, India men's table tennis will aim at defending its CWG title against Singapore in the final, while the badminton mixed-team will also eye gold in the final against Malaysia.

