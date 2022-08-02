Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 5: India women eye historic gold in lawn bowls 'fours'; Badminton, TT teams play finals
- CWG 2022 Live Day 5: While the Indian badminton (mixed team) and table tennis (men's team) play in their respective final, the women's team will also eye a historic gold in lawn bowls ‘fours’ final against South Africa in Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.
CWG 2022 Live Day 5: It was yet another successful outing for Indian athletes on the fourth day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, with judoka Sushila Devi Likmabam winning a silver medal (Women's 48kg) while Vijay Kumar Yadav adding another medal in the sport with a bronze (Men's 61kg). Harjinder Kaur also won a bronze medal in the Women's 71kg event at weightlifting. On Tuesday, a series of medal events is lined up for India as Punam Yadav takes part in the weightlifting final (Women's 76kg), while India women's Lawn Bowls ‘Fours’ team faces South Africa for a historic gold. Later in the evening, India men's table tennis will aim at defending its CWG title against Singapore in the final, while the badminton mixed-team will also eye gold in the final against Malaysia.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Aug 02, 2022 01:07 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Medal event in Weightlifting
Punam Yadav will take part in India's first medal event on Day 5, as she presents challenge in weightlifting - Women's 76kg final. She won gold in the previous edition of the Games; however, Yadav had then competed in the 69kg category.
Her event starts 2 PM IST
-
Aug 02, 2022 01:04 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 5: Action resumes
Lawn Bowls - Womens' Pairs action begins. Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia take on Selina Goddard and Katelyn Inch of New Zealand
-
Aug 02, 2022 12:56 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India women's hockey team returns to action
After registering twin wins against Ghana (5-1) and Wales (3-1), India face a tough test against England in their third match of Pool A. England are yet to concede a gola in their first two matches!
-
Aug 02, 2022 12:52 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Day 5: Action to resume soon
Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia will be taking part in the Lawn Bowls Women's Pairs Round 1 against New Zealand.
-
Aug 02, 2022 12:44 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Seema Punia in action in Discus Throw
Punia has won 4 medals so far – 3 silver and 1 bronze – at the Commonwealth Games, and would be aiming to clinch a maiden gold when she participates in the Discus throw final, which takes place later today (12:52 AM IST). Another Indian, Navjeet Kaur will also be in action during the event
-
Aug 02, 2022 12:41 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: A national record holder
With a best timing of 11:17s, Dutee Chand is currently the national record holder in the 100m event.
-
Aug 02, 2022 12:38 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live: Maiden CWG for Dutee Chand
Chand, who unfurled the pride flag during the opening ceremony of the CWG 2022, is taking part in her maiden Games. She had to miss out the previous edition of the tournament due to poor performances at the time
-
Aug 02, 2022 12:34 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates Day 5: Dutee Chand in action today
A 100m silver medallist in 2018 Asian Games, Dutee Chand will take part in the Women's 100m Round 1 at 5:17 PM IST. She is placed in Heat 5
-
Aug 02, 2022 12:28 PM IST
CWG Live Updates Day 5: India to resume action with Lawn Bowls
As is the case with all the previous days, India will begin their action with Lawn Bowls, with India's Women's Pairs team meeting New Zealand at 1 PM IST
-
Aug 02, 2022 12:21 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 Live Updates: India in medal tally
India are currently 6th in the medal tally with three gold, three silver and as many bronze. Australia, meanwhile, further cemented their top spot on Day 4, taking their gold medal tally to 20 (overall 50 medals)
-
Aug 02, 2022 12:18 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates Day 5: What happened the last time Indian paddlers met Singapore in CWG
It was an upset! An absolute thriller was played out at the Oxenford Studios in Gold Coast in 2018, as a see-saw tie saw India clinching a 3-2 victory over Singapore.
India had taken a 2-1 lead in the tie before Singapore pulled back with victory in singles match; however, Sharath Kamal won the decider against Pang Xue Jie to take India to final
-
Aug 02, 2022 12:12 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live, Day 5: Paddlers on course to defend title
They would face a stiff competition in the final, though, as Singapore would be eyeing revenge against India for the semi-final loss in the previous edition of the Commonwealth Games.
India reached the final last night after securing a comfortable 3-0 victory over previous edition's finalists, Nigeria
-
Aug 02, 2022 12:06 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Update: ‘Sen’sational!
Lakshya Sen was up against reigning men's singles world champion Loh Kean Yew in the third match of the mixed-team badminton event. Having already secured a 2-0 lead, India just needed another victory to seal a final berth. But there were hardly any nerves for the Indian youngster, as he produced an incredible fighting display as he downed the Singapore world champion in straight games, registering a 21-18, 21-15 win
-
Aug 02, 2022 11:59 AM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 5: A straightforward victory against Singapore
India produced a stunning performance in the badminton mixed-team semi-final against Singapore, as the Indian shuttlers didn't let the opposition win a single game throughout the three matches to register a clean-sweep victory.
-
Aug 02, 2022 11:53 AM IST
CWG Live Updates, Day 5: ‘Journey doesn’t end here'
Having already scripted history, Rupa Rani Tirkey – a part of the four-member women's team in Lawn Bowls ‘Fours’ final – insisted that the journey hasn't ended yet. "We cannot express our feelings in mere words. We have fought as a team and now our journey doesn't end here," an emotional Tirkey said.
"We have to play in a similar fashion against South Africa and do what hasn't been done before," she added.
-
Aug 02, 2022 11:49 AM IST
Commonwealth Games Live Updates: Historic feat in Lawn Bowls
India had never won a medal at Lawn Bowls in the history of Commonwealth Games – that streak will end today as the Women's team entered the final of the ‘Fours’ event on Day 4. They will meet South Africa in the gold medal tie, that starts at 4:15 PM IST
-
Aug 02, 2022 11:43 AM IST
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Three medals on Day 4
Judoka Sushila Devi Likmabam won a silver medal in Women's 48kg event as she went down fighting against South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi in the final. Vijay Kumar Yadav also won a bronze in Judo (Men's 61kg) while Harjinder Kaur added another weightlifting medal late night, winning a bronze in Women's 76kg event
-
Aug 02, 2022 11:38 AM IST
CWG 2022 Live: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022! After a successful day 4 where India added three more medals to the tally, a series of medal events line up for the contingent on the fifth day. In addition, star sprinter Dutee Chand will also be in action alongside discus thrower Seema Punia in athletics events.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 5: India eye historic medal in lawn bowls
- CWG 2022 Live Day 5: While the Indian badminton (mixed team) and table tennis (men's team) play in their respective final, the women's team will also eye a historic gold in lawn bowls ‘fours’ final against South Africa in Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.
India vs England Live Streaming CWG 2022: When and where to watch IND vs ENG
- India vs England Women Hockey Live Streaming, CWG 2022 Live Telecast in India: The Indian women's team will face their biggest challenge yet against England as the latter are ranked four places above them at number five in the world rankings. Find live details of IND vs ENG Commonwealth Games match.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Day 5
- Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: Here is India's CWG schedule for Day 5 in Birmingham, where we will see the Indian women's hockey team in action, along with the men's table tennis side and badminton mixed-doubles' side taking part in gold medal matches. We will also see action in weightlifting on Day 5.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 India Full Schedule: What is IND's schedule today?
- Commonwealth Games 2022 India Full Schedule: Here is India's full schedule on Day 5 of the CWG in Birmingham.
CWG 2022: India beat Nigeria 3-0 to reach final of men's team table tennis
Vijay Kumar Yadav bags bronze, India's 2nd judo medal of Commonwealth Games 2022
- Vijay Kumar Yadav handed India its second medal on Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 as he beat Petros Christodoulides of Cyprus in men's 60kg judo tie to clinch the bronze medal on Monday.
India's Harjinder Kaur wins bronze in dramatic weightlifting finish at CWG 2022
- All but out of contention for a podium finish, Harjinder could not believe her luck when Nigeria's Joy Ogbonne Eze messed up all three of her Clean & Jerk attempts, and allowed the Indian weightlifter to finish in the top three.
Shushila's medal a silver lining for judo in India
- At the Coventry Arena on Monday, Likmabam competed with stitches on her knee but that was hardly a handicap as she won her second silver medal of the Commonwealth Games –separated by eight years.
CWG 2022: India beat Singapore to reach final of mixed team badminton
- Winning the contest 3-0 in the second semi-final of the event, India, who will face Malaysia in the final, have assured themselves at least a silver at CWG 2022.
Judoka Jasleen Saini’s late dash to CWG proves in vain
- Loses the 66kg bronze medal playoff to Australia’s Nathan Katz, having needed a Delhi high court order to make it to Birmingham after a suspension over fracas during a camp in Spain
A game of cards: India held to 4-4 draw by England at CWG 2022
- For more than half of the contest, Manpreet and Co were in charge. Then came the cards and the goals.
With no Neeraj, focus on jumpers and Sable at CWG
- Long jumpers Sreeshankar and Mohammed Anees Yahiya failed to impress at the World Championships, while high jumper Tejaswin Shankar has an outside chance for a medal
Shushila Devi wins silver in judo 48kg final at Commonwealth Games 2022
- Shushila Devi Likmabam got a silver in women's judo 48kg final, giving India its seventh medal of the Commonwealth Games 2022.
With run to final, Lawn Bowls India over
- The Indian team defeated the 2014 CWG bronze medallists New Zealand 16-13 in the semi-finals of the women's fours section. They will face SA in the final today