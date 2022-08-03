Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 6: Women's cricket team in action, hockey teams face Canada; spotlight on weightlifters

CWG 2022 Live Day 6: After an action-filled fifth day that saw India capturing some medals and making history in Lawn Bowls, the country will be looking to add a few more in sports such as cricket, boxing, hockey, judo and weightlifting. The action will kick off from Lawn Bowls, with Men's Singles player Mridul Borgohain taking on Chris Locke of Falkland Islands in his second game after a loss in the first one to Shannon Mcilroy of New Zealand. India's Lovpreet Singh will be in action in Men's 109 kg weightlifting, while India's Para Table Tennis contingent will start its campaign, with Bhavina Patel, Sonalben Patel and Baby Sahana Ravi in focus. The Indian Men's and Women's Hockey team will continue their campaign against Canada, and the cricket women's side will lock horns with Barbados in their final group stage match. The winner of that game will directly qualify for the semi-finals. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 medalist will begin her campaign against Rosie Eccles of Wales in Over 64-70 kg category QFs. With an aim for more medals in the sport, weightlifter Purnima Pandey will be in action in the Women's 87 kg category.

