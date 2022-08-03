Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 6: Women's cricket team in action, hockey teams face Canada; spotlight on weightlifters
- CWG 2022 Live Day 6: Indian contingent looks to inch closer to medal contention in sports like Cricket, Boxing, Hockey, Judo and Weightlifting. The action will kick off with Lawn Bowls, followed by Lovpreet Singh competing in Men's 109 kg weightlifting.
CWG 2022 Live Day 6: After an action-filled fifth day that saw India capturing some medals and making history in Lawn Bowls, the country will be looking to add a few more in sports such as cricket, boxing, hockey, judo and weightlifting. The action will kick off from Lawn Bowls, with Men's Singles player Mridul Borgohain taking on Chris Locke of Falkland Islands in his second game after a loss in the first one to Shannon Mcilroy of New Zealand. India's Lovpreet Singh will be in action in Men's 109 kg weightlifting, while India's Para Table Tennis contingent will start its campaign, with Bhavina Patel, Sonalben Patel and Baby Sahana Ravi in focus. The Indian Men's and Women's Hockey team will continue their campaign against Canada, and the cricket women's side will lock horns with Barbados in their final group stage match. The winner of that game will directly qualify for the semi-finals. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 medalist will begin her campaign against Rosie Eccles of Wales in Over 64-70 kg category QFs. With an aim for more medals in the sport, weightlifter Purnima Pandey will be in action in the Women's 87 kg category.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Aug 03, 2022 12:44 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates: Day 5 Recap
On the previous day, India won its first medal in Lawn Bowls. The team comprising Nayanmoni Saikia, Pinki, Lovely Choubey and Rupa Rani Tirkey defeated South Africa 17-10 in the women's four Lawn Bowls final to win the yellow metal.
The men's table tennis team secured the country's second gold medal of the day. G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai were clinical, winning their singles and doubles matches as India defeat Singapore 3-1 in the final.
Vikas Thakur added another medal in weightlifting as he won the silver medal in the men's 96kg event. The Indian shuttlers also secured a silver medal in the mixed team finals.
India's medal tally has risen to 13 (G-5, S-5, B-3)
-
Aug 03, 2022 12:30 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Score: Judo action to start 2:00pm onwards
Judo action will begin at 2:30 pm, with Tulika Mann set to play in Women's 78 kg QFs. In the Men's 100 kg Round of 16 match, Deepak Deswal will take on Eric Jean Sebastian of Cameroon.
-
Aug 03, 2022 12:25 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates: Spotlight on weightlifters
Weightlifting, a sport that has dominated India's medal success at the Games so far, will see India's Lovpreet Singh n Men's 109 kg weightlifting. The event starts at 2:00 pm IST.
-
Aug 03, 2022 12:21 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live Score: Indian contingent to begin the day with Lawn Bowls
Today's action will begin with Lawn Bowls from 1:00 pm onwards, with Men's Singles player Mridul Borgohain taking on Chris Locke of Falkland Islands in his second game.
In the Women's Pairs category, India will take on Niue after registering a loss to New Zealand in their first match.
-
Aug 03, 2022 12:17 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games! It had been a good day for India on the fifth day of the Games, with India capturing some medals and making history in Lawn Bowls and badminton team claiming silver in the mixed group event.
India now look to add a few more podium finishes, and inch closer to medal contention in sports like Cricket, Boxing, Hockey, Judo and Weightlifting! STAY TUNED FOR LIVE UPDATES!
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 6: Weightlifters in focus, IND eye more medals
- CWG 2022 Live Day 6: Indian contingent looks to inch closer to medal contention in sports like Cricket, Boxing, Hockey, Judo and Weightlifting. The action will kick off with Lawn Bowls, followed by Lovpreet Singh competing in Men's 109 kg weightlifting.
CWG 2022: Failing to keep mother's promise is causing more heartbreak for Punam
India vs Barbados Commonwealth Games Live Streaming: When and where to watch
- India Women vs Barbados Women Cricket Live Streaming Commonwealth Games 2022: India face Barbados in the Women’s Cricket event at Edgbaston in Birmingham, on Wednesday. Follow live streaming details of IND W vs BAR W.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Day 6
- Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: The Indian women’s cricket team, men’s and women’s hockey sides will be in action on Day 6 of CWG 2022, in Birmingham on Wednesday. Here is the India Schedule for Day 6.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 6 India Full Schedule: What is IND's schedule today?
- Commonwealth Games 2022 India Full Schedule: Here is India's full schedule on Day 6 of the CWG in Birmingham.
India lose to Malaysia in final, get silver in badminton mixed team
- India lost the opening men's doubles match but PV Sindhu brought them back in the contest. Malaysia, however, took the decisive men's singles match and then beat India's inexperienced women's doubles pair to take gold. India got silver in the badminton mixed team event.
Sharat Kamal the player-mentor as India nail team TT gold
- The ageless senior kept the mood positive and motivated his younger teammates as they beat surprise finalists Singapore 3-1 to defend their Commonwealth Games team title
Saurav Ghosal finds Paul Coll too hot, to battle for bronze
- India’s seasoned squash player could not match New Zealand’s world No 2 in the men’s singles semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games
Lawn Bowls: An unforgettable golden triumph for India
- No one saw it coming and that makes the women’s fours Lawn Bowls gold that much more special.
Natalie Powell: From judo escapism to coming out as gay
- The 2014 Commonwealth Games champion from Wales defends her title in Birmingham, but a bigger victory for her is to come out after much inner turmoil.
Sreeshankar, Yahiya qualify for long jump final
- Since India’s biggest athletics star, Olympic champion and world silver medallist Neeraj Chopra, pulled out of the CWG due to injury, the spotlight was on Sreeshankar in track and field.
Vikas Thakur clinches silver in men's 96kg weightlifting final at CWG 2022
- Vikas Thakur of India clinched silver in the men's 96kg weightlifting final, taking the country's medal count to 12 at the Commonwealth Games 2022.
CWG 2022: India beat Singapore to win gold in men's team table tennis
- It was India's first medal in the sport at the CWG 2022 and second on Day 5 after the historic gold in Lawn Bowls, which took the nation's medals tally to 11 - four gold, three silver and three bronze.
India win historic lawn bowls gold at CWG 2022 after thrilling win over SA
- India have never won a lawn bowls medal at the Commonwealth Games. However, the women's fours team consisting of skipper Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia managed to beat 2018 silver medallists South Africa 17-10 in a see-saw final and won the gold medal itself.
CWG 2022 silver medallist Sanket Singh Sargar features on John Cena's Instagram
- WWE legend John Cena took to Instagram to post a picture of Sanket Sargar, India's silver medallist in weightlifting at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.