Home / Sports / Commonwealth Games / Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 6: Women's cricket team in action, hockey teams face Canada; spotlight on weightlifters
Live

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 6: Women's cricket team in action, hockey teams face Canada; spotlight on weightlifters

  • CWG 2022 Live Day 6: Indian contingent looks to inch closer to medal contention in sports like Cricket, Boxing, Hockey, Judo and Weightlifting. The action will kick off with Lawn Bowls, followed by Lovpreet Singh competing in Men's 109 kg weightlifting.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 6
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 6
Updated on Aug 03, 2022 12:33 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

CWG 2022 Live Day 6: After an action-filled fifth day that saw India capturing some medals and making history in Lawn Bowls, the country will be looking to add a few more in sports such as cricket, boxing, hockey, judo and weightlifting. The action will kick off from Lawn Bowls, with Men's Singles player Mridul Borgohain taking on Chris Locke of Falkland Islands in his second game after a loss in the first one to Shannon Mcilroy of New Zealand. India's Lovpreet Singh will be in action in Men's 109 kg weightlifting, while India's Para Table Tennis contingent will start its campaign, with Bhavina Patel, Sonalben Patel and Baby Sahana Ravi in focus. The Indian Men's and Women's Hockey team will continue their campaign against Canada, and the cricket women's side will lock horns with Barbados in their final group stage match. The winner of that game will directly qualify for the semi-finals. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 medalist will begin her campaign against Rosie Eccles of Wales in Over 64-70 kg category QFs. With an aim for more medals in the sport, weightlifter Purnima Pandey will be in action in the Women's 87 kg category.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 03, 2022 12:44 PM IST

    Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates: Day 5 Recap

    On the previous day, India won its first medal in Lawn Bowls. The team comprising Nayanmoni Saikia, Pinki, Lovely Choubey and Rupa Rani Tirkey defeated South Africa 17-10 in the women's four Lawn Bowls final to win the yellow metal.

    The men's table tennis team secured the country's second gold medal of the day. G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai were clinical, winning their singles and doubles matches as India defeat Singapore 3-1 in the final.

    Vikas Thakur added another medal in weightlifting as he won the silver medal in the men's 96kg event. The Indian shuttlers also secured a silver medal in the mixed team finals.

    India's medal tally has risen to 13 (G-5, S-5, B-3)

  • Aug 03, 2022 12:30 PM IST

    CWG 2022 Live Score: Judo action to start 2:00pm onwards

    Judo action will begin at 2:30 pm, with Tulika Mann set to play in Women's 78 kg QFs. In the Men's 100 kg Round of 16 match, Deepak Deswal will take on Eric Jean Sebastian of Cameroon.

  • Aug 03, 2022 12:25 PM IST

    Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates: Spotlight on weightlifters

    Weightlifting, a sport that has dominated India's medal success at the Games so far, will see India's Lovpreet Singh n Men's 109 kg weightlifting. The event starts at 2:00 pm IST.

  • Aug 03, 2022 12:21 PM IST

    CWG 2022 Live Score: Indian contingent to begin the day with Lawn Bowls

    Today's action will begin with Lawn Bowls from 1:00 pm onwards, with Men's Singles player Mridul Borgohain taking on Chris Locke of Falkland Islands in his second game.

    In the Women's Pairs category, India will take on Niue after registering a loss to New Zealand in their first match.

  • Aug 03, 2022 12:17 PM IST

    Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games! It had been a good day for India on the fifth day of the Games, with India capturing some medals and making history in Lawn Bowls and badminton team claiming silver in the mixed group event.

    India now look to add a few more podium finishes, and inch closer to medal contention in sports like Cricket, Boxing, Hockey, Judo and Weightlifting! STAY TUNED FOR LIVE UPDATES!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india at cwg commonwealth games

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 6: Weightlifters in focus, IND eye more medals

commonwealth games
Updated on Aug 03, 2022 12:33 PM IST
  • CWG 2022 Live Day 6: Indian contingent looks to inch closer to medal contention in sports like Cricket, Boxing, Hockey, Judo and Weightlifting. The action will kick off with Lawn Bowls, followed by Lovpreet Singh competing in Men's 109 kg weightlifting.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 6
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 6
ByHT Sports Desk

CWG 2022: Failing to keep mother's promise is causing more heartbreak for Punam

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 03, 2022 11:14 AM IST
Punam Yadav understood it the hard way when she had to leave her infant daughter Priyanshi, months after her birth, when she decided to return to the weightlifting arena.
India's Punam Yadav reacts after an unsuccessful attempt in the women's 76kg category weightlifting event(PTI)
India's Punam Yadav reacts after an unsuccessful attempt in the women's 76kg category weightlifting event(PTI)
PTI | , Birmingham
Close Story

India vs Barbados Commonwealth Games Live Streaming: When and where to watch

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 03, 2022 09:33 AM IST
  • India Women vs Barbados Women Cricket Live Streaming Commonwealth Games 2022: India face Barbados in the Women’s Cricket event at Edgbaston in Birmingham, on Wednesday. Follow live streaming details of IND W vs BAR W.
India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) in Birmingham(PTI)
India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) in Birmingham(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Day 6

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 03, 2022 08:33 AM IST
  • Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: The Indian women’s cricket team, men’s and women’s hockey sides will be in action on Day 6 of CWG 2022, in Birmingham on Wednesday. Here is the India Schedule for Day 6.
CWG 2022, Day 6: India will be gunning for glory on Wednesday.(AP)
CWG 2022, Day 6: India will be gunning for glory on Wednesday.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 6 India Full Schedule: What is IND's schedule today?

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 03, 2022 07:12 AM IST
  • Commonwealth Games 2022 India Full Schedule: Here is India's full schedule on Day 6 of the CWG in Birmingham.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 6 India Full Schedule: What is IND's schedule today?
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 6 India Full Schedule: What is IND's schedule today?
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

India lose to Malaysia in final, get silver in badminton mixed team

commonwealth games
Updated on Aug 03, 2022 02:00 AM IST
  • India lost the opening men's doubles match but PV Sindhu brought them back in the contest. Malaysia, however, took the decisive men's singles match and then beat India's inexperienced women's doubles pair to take gold. India got silver in the badminton mixed team event.
India's Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and India's Chandrashekhar Shetty, front, during the Badminton Men's Doubles game against Malaysia's Aaron Chia Teng Fong and Malaysia's Soh Wooi Yik at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham(AP)
India's Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and India's Chandrashekhar Shetty, front, during the Badminton Men's Doubles game against Malaysia's Aaron Chia Teng Fong and Malaysia's Soh Wooi Yik at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Sharat Kamal the player-mentor as India nail team TT gold

commonwealth games
Updated on Aug 03, 2022 12:16 AM IST
  • The ageless senior kept the mood positive and motivated his younger teammates as they beat surprise finalists Singapore 3-1 to defend their Commonwealth Games team title
India’s Achanta Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran celebrate after winning the gold medal in the table tennis men’s, at the Commonwealth Games 2022.(Birmingham 2022 Twitter)
India’s Achanta Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran celebrate after winning the gold medal in the table tennis men’s, at the Commonwealth Games 2022.(Birmingham 2022 Twitter)
ByRutvick Mehta
Close Story

Saurav Ghosal finds Paul Coll too hot, to battle for bronze

commonwealth games
Updated on Aug 02, 2022 11:49 PM IST
  • India’s seasoned squash player could not match New Zealand’s world No 2 in the men’s singles semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games
Saurav Ghosal lost to Paul Coll.(PTI)
Saurav Ghosal lost to Paul Coll.(PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Lawn Bowls: An unforgettable golden triumph for India

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 02, 2022 10:21 PM IST
  • No one saw it coming and that makes the women’s fours Lawn Bowls gold that much more special. 
Lovely Choubey and Pinki of Team India celebrate winning gold in Women's Fours.&nbsp;(Getty)
Lovely Choubey and Pinki of Team India celebrate winning gold in Women's Fours. (Getty)
ByRutvick Mehta, Birmingham
Close Story

Natalie Powell: From judo escapism to coming out as gay

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 02, 2022 09:44 PM IST
  • The 2014 Commonwealth Games champion from Wales defends her title in Birmingham, but a bigger victory for her is to come out after much inner turmoil.
Natalie Powell.&nbsp;(Getty)
Natalie Powell. (Getty)
ByRutvick Mehta, Birmingham
Close Story

Sreeshankar, Yahiya qualify for long jump final

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 02, 2022 09:31 PM IST
  • Since India’s biggest athletics star, Olympic champion and world silver medallist Neeraj Chopra, pulled out of the CWG due to injury, the spotlight was on Sreeshankar in track and field.
Murali Sreeshankar(PTI)
Murali Sreeshankar(PTI)
ByAvishek Roy
Close Story

Vikas Thakur clinches silver in men's 96kg weightlifting final at CWG 2022

commonwealth games
Updated on Aug 02, 2022 08:47 PM IST
  • Vikas Thakur of India clinched silver in the men's 96kg weightlifting final, taking the country's medal count to 12 at the Commonwealth Games 2022.
Vikas Thakur won his maiden CWG medal.&nbsp;(Getty)
Vikas Thakur won his maiden CWG medal. (Getty)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

CWG 2022: India beat Singapore to win gold in men's team table tennis

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 02, 2022 08:19 PM IST
  • It was India's first medal in the sport at the CWG 2022 and second on Day 5 after the historic gold in Lawn Bowls, which took the nation's medals tally to 11 - four gold, three silver and three bronze.
Indian men's Table Tennis team
Indian men's Table Tennis team
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

India win historic lawn bowls gold at CWG 2022 after thrilling win over SA

commonwealth games
Updated on Aug 02, 2022 07:33 PM IST
  • India have never won a lawn bowls medal at the Commonwealth Games. However, the women's fours team consisting of skipper Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia managed to beat 2018 silver medallists South Africa 17-10 in a see-saw final and won the gold medal itself.
India had earlier beaten New Zealand after a sensational comeback in the semi-final to assure themselves of a medal.&nbsp;(SAI)
India had earlier beaten New Zealand after a sensational comeback in the semi-final to assure themselves of a medal. (SAI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

CWG 2022 silver medallist Sanket Singh Sargar features on John Cena's Instagram

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 02, 2022 05:50 PM IST
  • WWE legend John Cena took to Instagram to post a picture of Sanket Sargar, India's silver medallist in weightlifting at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.
John Cena's post about Sanket Singh Sargar triggered welcome responses from his Indian fans.&nbsp;(Getty Images)
John Cena's post about Sanket Singh Sargar triggered welcome responses from his Indian fans. (Getty Images)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out