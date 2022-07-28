Commonwealth Games 2022 Highlights: 22nd CWG declared open, Sindhu, Manpreet lead India out in dazzling opening ceremony

CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony Highlights: The 22nd Commonwealth Games was declared open on Thursday in a glitzy opening ceremony that concentrated on paying tribute to the history Birmingham, the host city. The Indian contingent, consisting of 215 athletes competing across 16 disciplines, was led out by double Olympic medallist badminton star PV Sindhu and men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh. With the opening ceremony now in the past, the Indian athletes will now be hoping to match the haul they managed in the 2018 Games, which was their second-best performance in the prestigious multi-sport event.

