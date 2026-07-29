Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 7: Shreeshankar, Parul headline India's packed medal push on Day 7

CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 7: India enters Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 with another packed programme and several medals up for grabs in Glasgow. Murali Shreesankar headlines the action in the men's long jump final, while Parul Chaudhary contests a formidable women's 3000m steeplechase field. Weightlifter Sanjana will also chase a podium finish in the women's 77kg category. India have six boxing quarter-finals during the day, with every victory guaranteeing a medal, while para-athletics, swimming and shot put offer further opportunities later in the evening. With India currently ninth on the medal table with 12 medals, today could prove crucial in pushing the contingent higher up the standings.