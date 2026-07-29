Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 7: Shreeshankar, Parul headline India's packed medal push on Day 7
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 7: India begin a packed CWG Day 7 with medal chances in weightlifting, long jump, athletics and para events, while six boxing quarter-finals could further boost the contingent's medal tally.
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 7: India enters Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 with another packed programme and several medals up for grabs in Glasgow. Murali Shreesankar headlines the action in the men's long jump final, while Parul Chaudhary contests a formidable women's 3000m steeplechase field. Weightlifter Sanjana will also chase a podium finish in the women's 77kg category. India have six boxing quarter-finals during the day, with every victory guaranteeing a medal, while para-athletics, swimming and shot put offer further opportunities later in the evening. With India currently ninth on the medal table with 12 medals, today could prove crucial in pushing the contingent higher up the standings.
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- 29 Jul 2026, 01:57:35 PM IST
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 7: Sanjana firmly in podium contention
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 7: India's Sanjana has entered 94kg in snatch and 122 kg in clean and jerk, giving her an entry total of 216kg in the women's 77kg weightlifting event. Amon the listed entries, only Samoa's Seini Stowers is ahead at 235kg, putting Sanjana firmly in the medal conversation.
- 29 Jul 2026, 01:56:06 PM IST
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 7: India ninth as Australia dominate CWG medal table
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 7: India sit ninth in the Commonwealth Games medal standings with 12 medals - two gold, seven silver and three bronze. Australia remain comfortably on top with 35 gold medals, while Canada and England occupy second and third respectively. India are level with Nigeria on total medals but trail several nations because of their lower gold count.
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- 29 Jul 2026, 01:34:03 PM IST
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 7: India sit ninth with 12 medals after Day 6
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 7: India begin Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games in ninth place on the medal table with 12 medals - two gold, seven silver and three bronze. With several finals lined up across weightlifting, athletics and para-athletics, along with six boxing quarter-finals, Wednesday gives India a strong chance to climb further up the standings.
- 29 Jul 2026, 01:07:42 PM IST
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 7: Sanjana opens India's Day 7 medal hunt in weightlifting
CWG 2026, LIVE UPDATES Day 7: India's first event of the day comes in the women's 77kg weightlifting final, where Sanjana will look to put the contingent on the medal board early. The Indian entered Glasgow among the leading Commonwealth lifters in the category and will be targeting a podium finish as Day 7 action gets underway.
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