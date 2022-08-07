Dipika Pallikal, Saurav Ghosal clinch mixed doubles squash bronze at Commonwealth Games 2022

India's star squash duo of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal clinched a bronze medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sunday. Pallikal and Ghosal defeated defending champions Lobban Donna and Pilley Cameron in straight games (11-8, 11-4) to secure a podium finish in Birmingham. This is the duo's second-successive medal at the Commonwealth Games; in 2018, they got a silver medal after conceding defeat against the same opponents.

The Indian mixed doubles pair had suffered a 0-2 loss to New Zealand's Joelle King and Paul Coll in the semi-finals of the squash competition on Saturday, but produced a sublime performance to outclass the Aussie duo of Donna and Cameron to clinch the bronze.

This is Sourav Ghosal's second medal at the ongoing Games; he had earlier won a bronze medal in the men's singles competition as well. Dipika, meanwhile, won a fourth CWG medal – two of her medals came in 2018 in both doubles and mixed doubles, while she won a gold medal in the women's doubles event in 2014.

The duo of Pallikal and Ghosal produced solid performances throughout the CWG 2022, clinching straight-game wins over their opponents before eventually conceding a defeat to the Kiwi pair of King and Coll in the semis. The Indians got the better of Welsh duo of Emily Whitlock and Peter Creed in a short match as the Indian duo walked away with a 2-0 win to enter quarters, and then beat Rachael Grinham and Zac Alexander of Australia 11-9 11-5 to book a berth in the final four.

The bronze marked the end of Indian contingent's campaign in squash (two bronze).

