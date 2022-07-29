'Before I go to bat, I use the golf club so that...': Harmanpreet Kaur reveals her unique 'warm-up' during CWG 2022

Harmanpreet Kaur, the skipper of the Indian team, won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in their preliminary round group A match of the Commonwealth Games on Friday. Just two days ago during her training, she was spotted swinging golf clubs – an eccentric warm-up that didn't involve a net bowler or throwdown specialist, but a piece of equipment to better Harmanpreet's swing for the T20 format. Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 1

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to the reporters ahead of her side's opening game, Harmanpreet said that the golf club helps to warm up her wrists and shoulders. The Indian revealed that she has been doing the exercise for the last couple of series.

"Before I go to bat, I use the golf club so that I can warm up myself right away. In the T20 format, you have to go and hit from the first ball. If the body is warmed, it's good for you," said Harmanpreet.

"I can use it for my wrist warm-up, shoulder warm-up. I should feel I'm ready to go and swing the bat. It's helping me and I've tried this for the last couple of series and it's working well," she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harmanpreet, who began her all-format captaincy stint with the Sri Lanka tour, talked about having a ruthless approach before India's opener against Australia at the Birmingham Games.

"During the Sri Lanka tour, we had a meeting with the players. I asked the girls how they want the team to play. Pooja gave a good answer about the killing attitude. Right now we are working on that whether we are training or playing. Everyone is talking about that in the team. All players have bought into this and Pooja is someone who comes up with funny ideas all the time," said Harmanpreet.

It will be the first time that the Indian women's team will be appearing in a multi-sport event like Commonwealth Games. Women's Twenty20 cricket is making its debut at the Games, with the top eight teams competing for the gold medal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India's campaign in CWG will begin with a game against Australia which will be followed by a match against arch-rivals Pakistan.

"India-Pakistan matchups are always exciting but as a player matchups do not excite you the only thing that matters is your performance and how you execute on the play," the captain added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON