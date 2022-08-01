India vs England Highlights Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022: IND, ENG share spoils in 4-4 draw, Mandeep Singh bags brace

India vs England, Men’s Hockey Pool B, Commonwealth Games 2022 Highlights: In what turned out to be a blockbuster match, India were held to a 4-4 draw vs England in their Pool B fixture at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Sunday. Goals from Lalit Upadhyay (2') and Mandeep Singh (13', 23') helped India grab an early 3-0 lead. Liam Ansell pulled one back for England in the 42nd-minute, but then Harmanpreet Singh made it 4-1 in the 46th-minute. Nick Bandurak scored twice in the 47th and 53rd-minute, before Phil Roper (50') equalised late in Quarter 4, with seven minutes to go.