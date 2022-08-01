India vs England Highlights Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022: IND, ENG share spoils in 4-4 draw, Mandeep Singh bags brace
India vs England, Men’s Hockey Pool B, Commonwealth Games 2022 Highlights: In what turned out to be a blockbuster match, India were held to a 4-4 draw vs England in their Pool B fixture at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Sunday. Goals from Lalit Upadhyay (2') and Mandeep Singh (13', 23') helped India grab an early 3-0 lead. Liam Ansell pulled one back for England in the 42nd-minute, but then Harmanpreet Singh made it 4-1 in the 46th-minute. Nick Bandurak scored twice in the 47th and 53rd-minute, before Phil Roper (50') equalised late in Quarter 4, with seven minutes to go.
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 10:09 PM
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India 4-4 England, FT
Its full-time and what a game this has been! England dig themselves out of a big hole. They were 4-1 down and turned it around to score the equaliser with seven minutes to go!
India 4-4 England, end of Quarter 4 | FT
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 10:03 PM
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: BANDURAK EQUALISES FOR ENGLAND! WHAT A TURNAROUND!
India are punished for wasting time and with seven minutes to go, Bandurak scores from Ward's pass to make it 4-4!
India 4-4 England, Quarter 4
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 10:00 PM
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: England almost get their equaliser!
England almost get their equaliser with 8 minutes to go! It was a penalty corner the drag goes just wide off the post!
India 4-3 England, Quarter 4
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 09:55 PM
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: England score again!
England score their third and it was some excellent work from Roper and Pathak was left dumbfounded as England score!
India 4-3 England, Quarter 4
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 09:50 PM
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: 45 seconds and England pull another back!
England pull one back within 45 seconds and its 2-4!
India 4-2 England, Quarter 4
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 09:49 PM
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: INDIA ADD ONE MORE TO THEIR LEAD!
India get a penalty corner and Harmanpreet rifles it past the left leg of the first runner for a powerful goal! 13 minutes to go!
India 4-1 England, Quarter 4
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 09:47 PM
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: The final quarter begins!
The final quarter begins!
India 3-1 England, Quarter 4
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 09:45 PM
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: QUARTER 3 ENDS!
Quarter 3 ends and its 3-1 for India. England got one back late into Q3 with Ansell scoring.
India 3-1 England
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 09:41 PM
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: IT'S 3-1, ENGLAND GET ONE BACK!
England score with a big deflection to make it 1-3! Ansell is the one who gets the final deflection in a scrappy build-up. England deserve it!
India 3-1 England, Quarter 3
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 09:34 PM
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: England keep possession in Quarter 3
Less than 5 minutes to go and England have kept most of the possession in this quarter but have failed to get one back against India.
India 3-0 England, Quarter 3
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 09:28 PM
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: England get a long corner!
11 minutes to go and England get a long corner. After some short passes, they manage to find an attacker in the England box, but India steal the ball immediately.
India 3-0 England, Quarter 3
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 09:22 PM
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: QUARTER 3 BEGINS!
Quarter 3 begins and England try to build some tempo and not force an attack! Q3 will be important for them if they want to stage a comeback against India.
India 3-0 England, Quarter 3
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 09:13 PM
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: QUARTER 2 ENDS!
Quarter 2 ends and India lead 3-0, thanks to a brace from Mandeep and an early strike from Lalit.
India 3-0 England
-
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 09:12 PM
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: AMAZING SAVE BY SREEJESH!
England try to get one back and manage to find themselves in a clear shooting path towards the Indian goal, but Sreejesh keeps it away! More 2 minutes to go!
India 3-0 England, Quarter 2
-
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 09:04 PM
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FANTASTIC ATTACK AND INDIA MAKE IT 3-0!
India increase their pressure and Mandeep receives a long pass near the England circle. He manages to keep away and then he manages to receive it near the England goalie and after a reverse flick, it finds the back of the net!
India 3-0 England, Quarter 2
-
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 09:01 PM
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: ENGLAND TRY TO PULL ONE BACK!
With 12 minutes to go in Q2, England attack from their left flank, but manage to make a mess in the Indian circle and lose possession. They regain possession once again in the centre-half and attack from the right flank. A wonderful cross goes in but a final deflection of a defender, fails to get a touch from the England attacker! CLOSE!
India 2-0 England, Quarter 2
-
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 08:58 PM
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: QUARTER 2 BEGINS! India 2-0 England
Quarter 2 begins and India will be seeking to maintain their lead and prevent any sloppiness against England, who will be hoping to stage a comeback!
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 08:57 PM
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: QUARTER 1 ENDS! India 2-0 England
Quarter 1 ends and India lead 2-0, thanks to goals from Mandeep and Lalit.
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 08:53 PM
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: LESS THAN 3 MINUTES TO GO AND MANDEEP EXTENDS THE LEAD FOR INDIA!
Electric counter-attack and Mandeep receives a pass in the England circle and is with a defender. Amazing turn and shot to drive it past the goalkeeper, who can only palm it to his own goal!
India 2-0 England, Quarter 1
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 08:45 PM
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Less than 7 minutes to go in Quarter 1
Less than seven minutes to go in Quarter 1 and India once again try penetrating England's circle from the left flank but fail to do so. Few seconds later, England try to attack through their left flank but lose the ball instantly! AMAZING PRESSURE FROM INDIA!
India 1-0 England, Quarter 1
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 08:41 PM
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: England waste their chance once again!
England win a penalty corner and fail to convert it, after some poor play from India's midfield.
India 1-0 England, Quarter 1
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 08:37 PM
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: GOALLL! INDIA TAKE AN EARLY LEAD IN QUARTER 1!
Amazing drag flick by Harmanpreet, then Lalit is there do convert it with a true poacher's instinct! Within the first few minutes!
India 1-0 England
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 08:32 PM
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: The action begins!
The first quarter begins and India attack right from the get-go! England are defending deep and waiting for their first attacking chance!
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 08:29 PM
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Both sides do their pre-match formalities!
Both sides are on the pitch for the pre-match formalities!
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 08:19 PM
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Hat-trick hero Harmanpreet Singh!
Harmanpreet scored a hat-trick against Ghana and focus will be on him, as India take on their rivals England in about 10 minutes!
-
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 08:12 PM
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: England playing XI
Waller, Ward, Albery, Roper, Goodfield, Payne (GK), Ansell, David, Sorsby, Smith, Calnan
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 08:04 PM
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: All eyes on Manpreet Singh!
All eyes will be on Manpreet Singh, who completed 300 appearances for India in their win against Ghana. The captain will be crucial against England!
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 07:45 PM
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India playing XI
Sreejesh (GK), Harmanpreet (VC), Rohidas, Surender, Varun, Manpreet (C), Hardik, Shahsher, Akashdeep, Abhishek, Lalit
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 07:29 PM
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India seek Gold Coast revenge!
India lost to England in the bronze medal match at Gold Coast 2018. Losing 1-2, India will be aiming to get some revenge against England!
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 07:12 PM
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India's 11-0 thumping of Ghana
India thrashed Ghana 11-0 in their campaign opener, with Abhishek breaking the deadlock in the opening minute, followed by Harmanpreet Singh converting a penalty corner for the second goal. The third goal came from Shamsher, and then Akashdeep and Jugraj scored one goal each in the second quarter.
Harmanpreet added another in the third quarter, followed by Nilakanta scoring the seventh goal of the match. Varun followed it up by converting a penalty corner, and Jugraj added another in the closing moments of the third quarter. Mandeep scored the 10th goal in the fourth quarter, with Harmanpreet scoring once again to complete his hattrick.
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 07:01 PM
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other four times in CWG history, winning two matches each. In their last meeting, England came out on top in the bronze medal match at Gold Coast 2018.
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 06:59 PM
India vs England, Men's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Hello and welcome everyone!
Hello and welcome everyone! India take on England in the second Pool B men's hockey fixture, at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Stay tuned for some exciting action today folks!