India vs England Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022: IND W eye CWG 2018 revenge vs ENG in Women's Hockey clash

India vs England, Pool A, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: With back-to-back wins in Pool A, India face England in the women's hockey event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Tuesday. The Savita Punia-led side defeated Ghana and Wales in the previous fixtures and sit second in their group, behind table-toppers England. England defeated Ghana and Canada and haven't yet conceded a goal in the tournament. India will be aiming to bag a win against the hosts which could give them confidence to march straight towards a possible gold medal. India will also seek revenge, having lost against England 0-6 in the bronze medal match at Gold Coast 2018. It was also against Great Britain, that they lost in the bronze medal play-off match of the Tokyo Olympics.

