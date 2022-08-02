India vs England Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022: IND W eye CWG 2018 revenge vs ENG in Women's Hockey clash
- India vs England Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score: India face England in their Pool A Women's Hockey fixture at the ongoing CWG 2022 in Birmingham, on Tuesday.
India vs England, Pool A, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: With back-to-back wins in Pool A, India face England in the women's hockey event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Tuesday. The Savita Punia-led side defeated Ghana and Wales in the previous fixtures and sit second in their group, behind table-toppers England. England defeated Ghana and Canada and haven't yet conceded a goal in the tournament. India will be aiming to bag a win against the hosts which could give them confidence to march straight towards a possible gold medal. India will also seek revenge, having lost against England 0-6 in the bronze medal match at Gold Coast 2018. It was also against Great Britain, that they lost in the bronze medal play-off match of the Tokyo Olympics.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Aug 02, 2022 06:23 PM IST
India vs England, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: RECAP!
India defeated Wales 3-1 in the previous fixture. Vandana Katariya scored a brace for India, while Gurjit Kaur also converted a goal via penalty corner. Meanwhile, Xenna Hughes scored a goal for Wales in the third quarter but they failed to stage a comeback.
-
Aug 02, 2022 06:07 PM IST
India vs England, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FLASHBACK MONDAY!
On Monday, the Indian men's hockey team were held to a 4-4 draw by England in Birmingham. Goals from Lalit Upadhyay (2') and Mandeep Singh (13', 23') helped India grab an early 3-0 lead. Liam Ansell pulled one back for England in the 42nd-minute, but then Harmanpreet Singh made it 4-1 in the 46th-minute. Nick Bandurak scored twice in the 47th and 53rd-minute, before Phil Roper (50') equalised late in Quarter 4, with seven minutes to go.
-
Aug 02, 2022 05:58 PM IST
India vs England, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India's playing XI
Savita (GK, C), Grace (VC), Gurjit, Udita, Sushila, Jyoti, Tete, Sharmila, Neha, Navneet, Vandana
-
Aug 02, 2022 05:56 PM IST
India vs England, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Squads
India: Savita Punia (captain and Goalkeeper), Rajani Etimarpu (Goalkeeper), Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika Malik, Neha Goyal, Jyoti, Salima Tete, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari, Sonika
England: Giselle Ansley, Maddie Hinch (goalkeeper), Hollie Pearne-Webb(captain), Fiona Crackles, Sophie Hamilton, Sabbie Heesh(goalkeeper), Tess Howard, Holly Hunt, Shona McCallin, Izzy Petter, Lily Walker, Laura Unsworth, Grace Balsdon, Hannah Martin, Flora Peel, Ellie Rayer, Anna Toman
-
Aug 02, 2022 05:30 PM IST
India vs England, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India seeking revenge!
India will be seeking revenge. They lost 3-4 in the bronze medal play-off match (against Great Britain) at the Tokyo Olympics. Meanwhile, they lost to England in Gold Coast, losing 0-6 in the bronze medal match!
-
Aug 02, 2022 05:23 PM IST
India vs England, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other 37 times, with England winning 21 times, compared to India's five victories. They have also drawn 11 times!
-
Aug 02, 2022 05:18 PM IST
India vs England, Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Hello and good evening everyone!
Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's Pool A Women's Hockey fixture between India vs England, at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Tuesday. Stay tuned for some exciting action folks!
