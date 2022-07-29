India vs Ghana Highlights, Commonwealth Games 2022: Gurjit scores twice; IND off to dominant start with 5-0 win over GHA
- India vs Ghana Commonwealth Games 2022 Highlights: Indian women's hockey team recorded a 5-0 win against Ghana in the Pool A opener at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre in Birmingham.
India vs Ghana Highlights, Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian women's hockey team began their campaign with a 5-0 win over Ghana in the Pool A game in Birmingham. Goals from Gurjit Kaur, Neha, Sangita Kumari and Salima Tete helped India outwit Ghana in their opener. The Indian side hopes to break their 16-year medal drought in the Games. India's last medal in CWG came in 2006 Melbourne. The only other medal that the Indian women bagged in the Games since hockey's introduction in 1998 was a gold in the 2002 edition in Manchester. The Savita Punia-led side finished a disappointing ninth in the recently concluded World Cup but it would hope to replicate Olympics performance, having secured a historic fourth-place finish in Tokyo last year. India are clubbed in Pool A alongside hosts England, Canada, Wales and Ghana, while Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Scotland and Kenya complete Pool B.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 08:27 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score, Commonwealth Games
It was a cakewalk for the Indian women in their opening pool game. They now face world No. 24 Wales (on Saturday), and then take on England on August 2, before finishing their pool campaign against No. 15 Canada.
India currently lead the Pool A table with three points.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 08:18 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022
Indian women’s hockey team start their campaign with a 5-0 win, thanks to Gurjit's double and goals from Tete, Sangita and Neha.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 08:15 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score: India beat Ghana 5-0
India start their CWG 2022 campaign with a massive 5-0 lead over Ghana! High-fives all around!
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 08:10 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score: GOAL!
Stunning finish from No.30 Salima Tete! There was a deflection off the Ghana player at the far post. GOAL No. 5 for India!
India 5-0 Ghana
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 08:07 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score: 4-0
PC for India and an opportunity for Gurjit Kaur to make it 5-0... but she puts that wide off the goalpost. Around six minutes still to go.
Meanwhile, Ghana's Opaku has picked up a green card.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 08:06 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022
Ghana weave two-three passes to get something special out of their attack... but the Indians halt the play. The ball eventually crosses the sidelines and is deemed out of play.
India 4-0 Ghana
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 08:00 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022
Another referral and umpire says it was a back stick from the Ghana defender. One more PC for India!
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:55 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score: 4-0
PC for India but the Ghana defence continues its excellent work. About 11 minutes still remaining in the game.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:48 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score: End of third quarter
There goes the hooter and it's the end of third quarter! India maintain a healthy 4-0 lead over Ghana.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:47 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022
We are into the last minute of the third quarter and it's going to be a yellow for Neha! A five-minute suspension for the Indian.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:43 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score: 4-0
About four minutes left in the third quarter and India search for another goal! They get another PC... but fail to convert it.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:38 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score: GOAL!
It's Gurjit Kaur who takes the penalty stroke and she makes no mistake! Her double powers India to a 4-0 lead in the third quarter.
India 4-0 Ghana
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:33 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score: GOAL!
It's Goal No.3 for India, who score after a brilliant move in the circle. Sangita gets the final touch as she puts away the ball into an empty net.
India 3-0 Ghana
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:30 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022
Video referral for a stick tackle and Ghana keep the referral! They get a free hit as play resumes!
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:28 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score: 2-0
One more PC for India... and another magnificent effort from Ghana. Sensational!
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:25 PM
Commonwealth Games, India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score: 2-0
PC for India... and sensational defending from Ghana to block the shot. Ghana giving everything they've got. It remains 2-0!!!
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:23 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score: 2-0
Shot comes in and the Ghana defence manages to put that away! India continue their relentless attacks.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:21 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score, Commonwealth Games
The second half gets underway!
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:18 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022
Gurjit's strike gave India an early lead before Neha made a brilliant run in the second quarter and fired a cross, which got deflected off the Ghana defender and went in the goal.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:13 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022
The ghana goalkeeper makes a superb save at the stroke of half-time! India lead 2-0!
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:10 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score: GOAL!!
Another PC for Ghana but they squander the chance to equalize. India then attack to extend their lead to 2-0, with less than 3 minutes remaining for half-time.
Neha makes a brilliant run and her shot is deflected by the Ghana defender in the goal.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:07 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score: 1-0
High-fives all around as Ghana get a PC with around three minutes remaining in 2nd quarter. But the shot doesn't beat Savita Punia! India maintain 1-0 lead!!!
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:05 PM
Commonwealth Games, India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score: 1-0
Brilliant play from Ghana but a lovely save from Savita Punia! The crowd is getting involved as well!
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:03 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score: 1-0
Attack after attack for India but Ghana have been brave and fearless in defence. India would have gained a massive lead otherwise.
Another shot from India but there was no real danger in that shot. The Ghana keeper saves it comfortably.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:00 PM
Commonwealth Games, India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score: 1-0
India attack from the right but nothing comes out... the ball goes out of the play. Less than 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 06:55 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score: 1-0
The second quarter is underway and India are straightaway looking to attack. Ghana, on the other hand, are soaking up immense pressure.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 06:52 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score: 1-0
What a save!!! Goalline clearance from the defender! High-fives all around for Ghana as it remains 1-0 at the end of first quarter.
India 1-0 Ghana
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 06:48 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022
Fabulous save from the Ghana goalkeeper! India look to attack on the rebound but a good tackle from the opposition banishes the attack. India get a long corner.
Ghana successfully challenge the decision of penalty stroke.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 06:44 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022
Not something that Indian team would want early in the game. PC awarded but they squander the chance to extend the lead.
Elizabeth Opoku then tries to enter the Indian circle with some silky dribbling but gives it away, eventually. India still lead 1-0
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 06:40 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score, Commonwealth Games
A lot of yellow shirts around Indian players trying to enter the circle. Indian women have been relentless in their attacks, dominating the possession in the opening quarter this far.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 06:37 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022
Second PC for India but Ghana defence halts the blues from taking a 2-0 lead.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 06:35 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score, Commonwealth Games: GOAL!
Goal No.1!!! Not even three minutes into the game and Gurjit Kaur gives India a 1-0 lead! India get a PC and Kaur flicks one into the top corner.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 06:33 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score: Match gets underway
India looking for an early opportunity... and first PC for India in just two and half minutes of play!
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 06:29 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score, Commonwealth Games
Crowd giving equal applause to both teams as players enter the stadium. Let's begin!
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 06:25 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022
PC conversion was an issue for the women's team at the World Cup and head coach Janeke Schopman will be banking on Gurjit Kaur to get some goals, having endured a mediocre outing at the World Cup.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 06:23 PM
India vs Ghana Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score
This will be Vandana’s third Commonwealth Games, as she featured for India at the 2014 and 2018 editions of the mega event.
“I feel that I am in great form and the momentum is with me from the World Cup. I am ready and raring to go and cannot wait for the first match to start. I am extremely optimistic about our squad’s chances to clinch a medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games," said the ace.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 06:20 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score, Commonwealth Games
The spotlight will be on Vandana Katariya, who was the top scorer for the Indian women’s team at the recent World Cup. She scored 3 goals in 6 games.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 06:05 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022
India's last medal at CWG came way back in 2006, while the only other medal that the women's team bagged at the event was a gold in the 2002 edition.
The side had bagged a historic fourth-place finish in last year's Tokyo Olympics, and it would look to put on a similar performance at the Games... we are 30 minutes away from Live action. Stay tuned for Live updates!
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 05:58 PM
India Vs Ghana Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022
Even if they pass the Ghana test today, Indian women, ranked ninth at present, have their task cut out against No.3 Australia, fifth-ranked England and world No. 8 New Zealand, who are also strong medal contenders.
Australia have dominated women's hockey in CWG, bagging as many as four gold medals, one silver and a bronze.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 05:54 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score, Commonwealth Games
Vice-Captain Deep Grace Ekka also spoke about the match against Ghana and said the team will look for a convincing win against relatively weak opposition.
"Our preparations have been fantastic for the game against Ghana, our flawless record against them will serve as a great confidence booster for the squad ahead of the match. We will look to outplay Ghana from the first whistle to make sure we can beat them as convincingly as we did last time," she said.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 05:53 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022
While it is expected to be a cakewalk for India in their opening two pool games against world No. 30 Ghana, India women will face a stiff challenge against England on August 2, before finishing their pool campaign against No.15 Canada.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 05:45 PM
India Vs Ghana Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score
India's starting line-up for CWG opener
Savita Punia (GK & C), Deep Grace Ekka (Vc), Gurjit Kaur, Udita, Sushila Chanu, Jyoti, Salima Tete, Sharmila Devi, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 05:34 PM
India vs Ghana Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score
The Janneke Schopman-coached side crashed out of the recent World Cup in Spain and the Netherlands, finishing a disappointing ninth at the mega event. India looks for revival of fortunes and begin their Commonwealth Games on a winning note against Ghana.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 05:30 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022
The Indian women's team returned empty-handed from the last edition of the Games in Gold Coast. They ended their campaign with a 0-6 defeat to England in the the bronze medal play-off match.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 05:23 PM
India Vs Ghana Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score
India women ended joint ninth with China at the recent World Cup in Spain. But Savita Punia feels her side can turn things around in Birmingham.
"Unfortunately, we couldn't play to our potential at the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup... but we are very determined to turn our form around at the Commonwealth Games," said Punia.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 05:14 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score, Commonwealth Games
The much-anticipated game will start at 18:30 PM IST at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre, Birmingham. Stay tuned for live score and updates!
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 05:12 PM
India vs Ghana Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score
Full Indian squad for the Commonwealth Games 2022
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Rajani Etimarpu.
Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita.
Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete.
Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 05:10 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score, Commonwealth Games
Savita Punia has chance to steer the women's hockey team to glory. But she places her performance above the leadership role.
Of course, captaincy is a responsibility as well as a pressure. Our team is very helpful, they support each other and listen to each other. Every player has their own responsibility. Before being a captain, I am a player, so my focus will be more on that," said the skipper.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 05:05 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022
The Indian squad comprises goalkeepers Savita and Rajani Etimarpu. Defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita have been named in the squad along with midfielders Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur and Salima Tete.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 05:03 PM
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Savita Punia ‘excited’ for mega event
Skipper Savita Punia said that the team is excited about the tournament as her team has waited for four years for the mega event in Birmingham.
"Very excited about this event because we have waited for 4 years for this event, so everyone is excited. Recently we also played the World Cup and it is a big tournament back to back for us. Seeing a player of another sport gives a different opinion and excitement to play. So, definitely, we are feeling good," Punia told ANI.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 04:58 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score, Commonwealth Games
The only other time the Indian women's hockey team faced Ghana was in the World League Round 2 back in 2014-15. The game was held in India, which saw the home side team thrash Ghana 13-0.
Captained by Savita Punia, India will square off against Ghana in the opening match on July 29, before playing Wales on July 30, England on August 02 and Canada on August 03 in the pool phase.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 04:55 PM
India Vs Ghana Hockey Live Score: Hello and welcome!
The opening act of Commonwealth Games on Thursday marked the beginning of 11 days of sporting action in Birmingham! Double Olympic medallist badminton ace PV Sindhu and Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh were chosen as the country's flag bearers.
On Day 1 at the Games, India women's hockey team is all set to kick off their campaign against Ghana! The Indians are clubbed in Pool A alongside hosts England, Canada, Wales and Ghana, while Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Scotland and Kenya complete Pool B. STAY TUNED FOR LIVE UPDATES!