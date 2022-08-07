India vs New Zealand Live Streaming CWG 2022: When and where to watch IND vs NZ women's hockey bronze medal match

India face New Zealand in the women's hockey bronze medal match of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Sunday. After winning three out of their four matches in the group stage, India crashed to a controversial penalty shootout defeat against Australia in the semi-final. Meanwhile, New Zealand, CWG 2018 champions, lost to England in the semi-final after a shootout.

Here are the live streaming details:

When will India vs New Zealand women's hockey bronze medal match in Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

The India vs New Zealand women's hockey bronze medal match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played on August 7, Sunday.

What time does India vs New Zealand women's hockey bronze medal match in Commonwealth Games 2022 start?

The India vs New Zealand women's hockey bronze medal match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs New Zealand women's hockey bronze medal match in Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

The India vs New Zealand women's hockey bronze medal match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played in Birmingham, England.

Which channel will broadcast India vs New Zealand women's hockey bronze medal match in Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The India vs New Zealand women's hockey bronze medal match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand women's hockey bronze medal match in Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The live streaming of India vs New Zealand women's hockey bronze medal match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.

