‘Mirabai showed we from South Asian countries can win Olympic medal’: PAK gold medallist calls Chanu an 'inspiration'

It was a repeat for Mirabai Chanu at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, who once again secured a gold medal at the quadrennial event. Competing in the women's 49kg weightlifting finals, Chanu lifted a total of 201kg and finished well ahead of second-placed Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa from Mauritius. (Follow: Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 7 Live Updates)

Chanu is India's top weightlifter and apart from her rich exploits at CWG (two golds, one silver) her accolades also include a Olympic silver. Such has been her legacy that Chanu has been an inspiration for most of her counterparts, which include Pakistan weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt, who secured the first gold medal for his country in Birmingham.

“We look up to Mirabai for inspiration. She has shown us that, we from the South Asian countries can also win an Olympic medal. We became so proud of her when she won the silver at the Tokyo Olympics,” Butt told PTI after his record-breaking show in the men's 109+kg finals.

The 24-year-old Pakistani shattered all the three Games record -- 173 in snatch, 232 in clean and jerk and the aggregate. As soon as Butt won the gold medal, one of the first persons to lend a congratulatory hand was none other than Chanu.

“It was such a proud moment for me when she congratulated me and praised my performance,” said Butt.

Gurdeep Singh won bronze in the same category and Butt considers the Indian as one of his close friends. “We have been very good friends for the last seven-eight years. We have trained together in abroad a few times. We are always in touch," he said.

-with PTI inputs

