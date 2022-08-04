Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 7: PV Sindhu in action in women's singles; Hima Das wins 200m heat, qualifies for SF
- CWG 2022 Live Day 7: India will be looking forward to progressing well in sports like Athletics, Hockey, Boxing, and Table Tennis. Murali Sreeshankar eyes podium finish, while in Badminton and Table Tennis, shuttlers and paddlers look to advance further in the singles event.
CWG 2022 Live Day 7: Indian contingent eyes success in Athletics, Hockey, Boxing and Table Tennis after an eventful previous day which saw medals being won in Weightlifting, Squash and Judo. The mixed doubles round of 64 match between India's Sanil Shetty and Reeth Tennison and Malaysia will kickstart India's day seven, which will be followed by athletics. Sarita Romit Singh and Manju Bala will be participating in the Group A qualification round of Hammer Throw. India's ace sprinter Hima Das will compete in women's 200m Round 1 Heat 2, while the Para Table Tennis contingent headlined by Bhavina Patel eyes further success at the event. Amit Panghal will compete in the boxing quarterfinals in the Over 48-51 kg category against Lennon Mulligan of Scotland. The men's Hockey team will be looking forward to add another win to their tally after a win over Canada as they take on Wales. In Table Tennis, Reeth Tennison, Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra will be playing their solo round of 32 matches, while Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees will represent India in the long jump final.
Follow all the updates here:
Aug 04, 2022 03:08 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live - Athletics: Hima Das wins 200m heat
Hima Das has won her 200m heat with a time of 23:42. She has qualified for the semifinal.
Aug 04, 2022 03:01 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: PV Sindhu, Hima Das up next
PV Sindhu and Hima Das are ready for action today! Sindhu competes in women's singles R32, while Hima Das is participating in Women's 200m heats... stay tuned for LIVE updates!
Aug 04, 2022 02:55 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live - Table Tennis - Tennison, Shetty lose first game
India’s Reeth Tennison and Sanil Shetty lose the first game 6-11 to Malaysia’s Ai Xin Tee and Qi Shen Wong in mixed doubles R64.
The Malaysian pair stormed to a five-point lead and then sealed the game with a strong forehand. A positive start from Malaysia… let's see what response do we get from the Indian duo.
Aug 04, 2022 02:44 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live - Athletics: Sarita Romit Singh throws 57.48m
Sarita Romit Singh starts with 57.48m throw in her first attempt in the qualifying round of women's Hammer Throw.
Aug 04, 2022 02:35 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live: Table Tennis - Reeth Tennison and Sanil Shetty in Mixed Doubles tie
In Table Tennis, Reeth Tennison and Sanil Shetty take on Malaysia’s Ai Xin Tee and Qi Shen Wong in Round of 31 in Mixed Doubles. Stay tuned for Live updates!
Aug 04, 2022 02:33 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022: Athletics - Sarita Romit Singh, Manju Bala in action
We kick-start the proceedings with some athletics action! Sarita Romit Singh and Manju Bala compete in the qualifying round of women's Hammer Throw
Aug 04, 2022 02:29 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Para Table Tennis - Bhavina Patel in focus
Para table tennis contingent will also be in action today. Bhavina Patel and Baby Sahana Ravi will compete against Fiji's Akanisi Latu and Australia's Qian Yang, respectively.
Aug 04, 2022 02:18 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live - Badminton: Indian shuttlers in action
Apart from Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will also compete in the singles event. Srikanth will be up against Daniel Wanagaliya of Uganda, while Sen locks horns with Vernon Smeed in the Round of 32 match.
Aug 04, 2022 02:14 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live - Spotlight on Sreeshankar, Panghal, Sindhu
Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees will represent India in the long jump final, while Amit Panghal takes on Mulligan of Scotland in quarterfinals.
PV Sindhu will also be in action against Fathimath Abdul Razzaq of Maldives in the women's singles Round of 32. Her match starts at 3:00 pm.
Aug 04, 2022 02:03 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live - Weightlifting - Lovepreet Singh sets national record
Lovepreet Singh started the previous day with a bronze in the men's 109-kg category, continuing the country's medal rush in weightlifting. He lifted a personal best of 355 kg, including a new national record of 192 kg in clean and jerk.
Gurdeep Singh also bagged the bronze with combined weight of 390kg. He tasted success in the men's 109-plus kg final.
Aug 04, 2022 02:02 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022: Hockey - Indian women enter semis
Indian women's team has also beat Canada 3-2 in a must-win Pool A game, qualifying for the semifinals of the Games. When the game was locked at 2-2, Lalremsiami scored off a rebound, after a penalty corner in the 51st minute! Incredible effort from the women's side to enter last four under immense pressure.
Aug 04, 2022 01:57 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live: Hockey - Dominant performance of Indian team
With an 8-0 win over Canada, India jumped to the top of the pool ahead of England. The Indians play Wales in their final group match today.
The side put up a completely dominating performance to rout Canada 8-0 in its third match. Harmanpreet Singh and Akashdeep Singh scored a brace each. Amit Rohidas (10th), Lalit Upadhyay (20th), Gurjant Singh (27th) and Mandeep Singh (58th) were the other goal scorers for India.
Aug 04, 2022 01:55 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022: Recap of previous day
Tejaswin Shankar created history with the first-ever medal for India in high jump as the Indian contingent added five medals on Day 6, one silver and four bronze, taking their total to 18 (5 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze).
Shankar bagged the bronze medal to end the day on a high, while squash star Saurav Ghosal delivered a stunning performance as India won its first bronze in squash singles at the Games.
Wrestlers Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh bagged bronze medals in their respective categories, and both men's and women's hockey teams defeated Canada. In cricket, the Indian women dominated Barbados with a 100-run win to seal a place in the semis.
Aug 04, 2022 01:46 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022: Athletics - Spotlight on Hima Das
All eyes will be on Hima Das when she competes in 200m. The ace Indian sprinter will be in action in Women's 200m Round 1 Heat 2 from 3:03 pm.
Aug 04, 2022 01:43 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live: Athletics - Indian contingent to resume campaign
The Indian athletics contingent will resume its campaign with Sarita Romit Singh and Manju Bala participating in the Group A qualification round of Hammer Throw. The action starts at 2:30 pm.
Aug 04, 2022 01:29 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2022! It's an action-packed seventh day for India with the nation's contingent eyeing success in Athletics, Hockey, Boxing, Table Tennis and Badminton.
Action will start with Table Tennis from 2:00pm onwards. The mixed doubles round of 64 match between India's Sanil Shetty and Reeth Tennison and Malaysia will kickstart India's day seven.
