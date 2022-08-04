Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 7: PV Sindhu in action in women's singles; Hima Das wins 200m heat, qualifies for SF

CWG 2022 Live Day 7: Indian contingent eyes success in Athletics, Hockey, Boxing and Table Tennis after an eventful previous day which saw medals being won in Weightlifting, Squash and Judo. The mixed doubles round of 64 match between India's Sanil Shetty and Reeth Tennison and Malaysia will kickstart India's day seven, which will be followed by athletics. Sarita Romit Singh and Manju Bala will be participating in the Group A qualification round of Hammer Throw. India's ace sprinter Hima Das will compete in women's 200m Round 1 Heat 2, while the Para Table Tennis contingent headlined by Bhavina Patel eyes further success at the event. Amit Panghal will compete in the boxing quarterfinals in the Over 48-51 kg category against Lennon Mulligan of Scotland. The men's Hockey team will be looking forward to add another win to their tally after a win over Canada as they take on Wales. In Table Tennis, Reeth Tennison, Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra will be playing their solo round of 32 matches, while Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees will represent India in the long jump final.

