Watch: Achinta Sheuli's incredible 170kg gold medal-winning lift in Men's 73kg final at Commonwealth Games 2022

India's medal count went up to 6 late on Sunday night when 20-year-old weightlifter Achinta Sheuli won a gold in Men's 73kg final. Sheuli secured a Commonwealth Games record in snatch (143kg), and lifted 170kg in Clean and Jerk to lift a total weight of 313kg, which is a Games record. Malaysia's Erry Hidayat Muhammad, who gave Sheuli a tough competition, ended as the second best lifter in the event. He had a best effort of 303kg (138kg 165kg).

Sheuli, who is a silver medallist in the World Junior Championships, made successful attempts in the snatch section, lifting 137kg, 140kg and 143kg with ease. However, the youngster did endure a failed second attempt during clean and jerk, faltering his 170kg attempt only to heave the weight in the third and create a new Games record in total lift.

Watch the moment Sheuli secured a gold medal with his lift in the men's 73kg final:

The Indian lifter had to wait patiently towards the end to find out what medal he'd take home as the Malaysian attempted a 176kg lift in his last two attempts, only to fail.

Reacting to the gold medal victory in his maiden Commonwealth Games appearance, Sheuli said, "I'm very happy about this, I've worked hard for this medal. A lot of sacrifices of my brother, mother, my coach and the Army have gone into this medal.

“This was the first major event in my life and I'm thankful for them to help me reach here. This medal will help me in every aspect of life. There should not be looking back from now on.”

Asked to whom he would dedicate his gold medal, Sheuli said, "I wish to dedicate this medal to my late dad (who died of heart attack), my brother and my coach Vjay Sharma who slaps me if I do a mistake, keeps scolding me like I'm his own child."

