Watch: Players engage in ugly brawl as hosts England thrash Canada 11-2 in men's hockey at CWG 2022

The men's hockey Pool B match between hosts England and Canada at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham witnessed some hostile behaviour by players from both the camp. Canada's Balraj Panesar and England's Chris Griffiths were the players involved and were penalised for their misconduct. Panesar was sent off straightaway after being shown a red card, while Griffiths received a yellow. (Follow: Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 7 Live Updates)

The incident took places minutes before the halftime hooter as Panesar tangled Griffiths, as tension continued to build between the two. The clash between the two led players from both sides join their teammate and the match saw a brief pause before officials showed the cards to the players. England were leading 4-1 at the moment.

England eventually closed the match with a resounding 11-2 win and became the second side from their Pool to advance to the semifinal, where they will face Australia.

Besides England, the Indian men's hockey team also confirmed a spot in the semi-finals with a 4-1 win over Wales earlier in the day. Harmanpreet Singh (18', 19', 41') scored a hat-trick in the match, while Gurjant Singh (49') also added a goal as the duo helped their team pull off a solid win in a gritty contest. Gareth Furlong (55') scored a consolation goal for Wales in the match.

