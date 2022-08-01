Watch: Weightlifter Ajay Singh's failed but fighting attempt which pushed him out of CWG 2022 medal contention

Ajay Singh was at his brilliant best but fell agonizingly short of a medal in the men's 81kg weightlifting final on Monday, at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham. The Indian weightlifter crashed out of medal contention in the final attempt of the clean and jerk round. Had the Rajasthan native been successful, he would have taken India's weightlifting medal haul to seven in CWG 2022. ALso, all of India's medals in the Games have come from weightlifting.

Here is the video of Ajay's failed but fighting final attempt:

Finishing fourth in the final, Ajay lifted a total of 319kg (143kg in snatch+176kg in clean and jerk). Canada's Nicholas Vachon snatched the bronze medal from Ajay with a total lift of 320kg. Meanwhile, England's Chris Murray broke the CWG record to take gold with a total lift of 325kg (144+81), followed by Australia's Kyle Bruce for silver with a total of 323kg (143+180).

Ajay had a shaky start in the final as he almost failed in his first attempt of 137kg in the snatch round, but somehow managed to get the judges' approval of a clean lift. He then bettered it in his second and third attempts by lifting 141kg and 143kg that put him in third position with Bruce at the end of the snatch round.

In his first attempt in the clean and jerk round, he successfully lifted 172kg, but still stayed in third position. He lifted 176kg in his second attempt and then in his final attempt, he tried to lift 180kg but failed in his effort. Meanwhile, Vachon lifted 180kg in his second clean and jerk attempt to push Ajay out of the bronze position.

