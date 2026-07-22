CWG 2026: Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu lead India's strongest medal contenders in Glasgow

The Commonwealth Games offer Indian athletes a distinctly different competitive arena compared to the Olympics or Asian Games. With global heavyweights like China, Japan, Russia, and the United States not involved in the fray, the Games thin out the talent pool and redistribute the medal probabilities, removing top-tier Olympic champions and opening direct pathways to the podium for new names. India has long frequented the Commonwealth podium, especially in athletics, combat sports and field events. Here are the top hopefuls for a podium finish and a medal at the 2026 Glasgow Games.

1. Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting – Women's 48kg)

Mirabai Chanu and Neeraj Chopra (PTI)

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Mirabai Chanu anchors India’s weightlifting squad as the country’s most dependable gold medal prospect. Competing in the women’s 48kg division, the 31-year-old Olympic silver medallist enters Glasgow in peak domestic form. She recently dominated the 2026 National Weightlifting Championships, setting three national records with an 89kg snatch, a 116kg clean and jerk, and a 205kg total. That performance matched her career-best lift from the 2021 Asian Championships. After winning gold at Birmingham in 2022, she holds a massive numerical lead over her immediate competitors. Her proven big-stage execution and lifting advantage give India its clearest path to a potential gold-medal podium finish in Scotland.

2. Jaismine Lamboria (Boxing – Women's 57kg)

Reigning World Champion Jaismine Lamboria is India's premier boxing contender in Glasgow. Competing in the 57kg division, the 24-year-old enters the draw as the highest-ranked fighter in the Commonwealth. Her tall frame and long reach allow her to dictate ring distance, forcing opponents into uncomfortable exchanges on the outside, and her 2025 World Championship title in Liverpool proved her ability to dismantle top-tier opponents under pressure. While India's entire boxing squad promises a good medal haul, Lamboria is the frontrunner, top seed and clear weight-class favourite.

3. Soman Rana (Para-Athletics – Men's Shot Put F57)

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{{^usCountry}} Soman Rana leads India’s 11-member para-athletics team with high expectations in field events. Competing in the men’s shot put F57 event, the World Championship medallist consistently records throws that outdistance his Commonwealth rivals. Since winning the bronze medal at the 2025 World Para-Athletic Championships, the 41-year-old has focused heavily on explosive release power and seated stability in his throwing frame. A double podium finish in the event is on the cards, as teammate Subham Juyal also poses a medal threat. But Rana remains the clear pacesetter based on his international results over the past two seasons. If he matches his recent training marks during competition, he will likely deliver India's top result in para-athletics. 4. Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing – Women's 75kg) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soman Rana leads India’s 11-member para-athletics team with high expectations in field events. Competing in the men’s shot put F57 event, the World Championship medallist consistently records throws that outdistance his Commonwealth rivals. Since winning the bronze medal at the 2025 World Para-Athletic Championships, the 41-year-old has focused heavily on explosive release power and seated stability in his throwing frame. A double podium finish in the event is on the cards, as teammate Subham Juyal also poses a medal threat. But Rana remains the clear pacesetter based on his international results over the past two seasons. If he matches his recent training marks during competition, he will likely deliver India's top result in para-athletics. 4. Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing – Women's 75kg) {{/usCountry}}

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Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will be eyeing the only major international title missing from her career. The 2023 World Champion leads the women’s boxing team in the 75kg middleweight division. Following her quarterfinal exit at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Borgohain adjusted her physical conditioning to build strength better suited for the heavier weight class. Moving to 75kg produced mixed results internationally, but the Commonwealth field presents a far lighter obstacle. Crucially, she avoids her primary Chinese and European rivals in Glasgow, so her reach, counter-punching precision, and tactical composure to control three-round bouts should stand her in good stead.

Also Read: CWG 2026: Meet India's 125 athletes chasing Commonwealth glory in Glasgow

5. Neeraj Chopra (Athletics – Men's Javelin)

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Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra returns to the Commonwealth Games aiming for his second career gold after missing the 2022 edition through injury. Chopra threw a personal best of 90.23 metres in Doha in May 2025, breaking the 90-metre barrier for the first time. However, a severe injury sidelined him for nine months afterwards, stalling his momentum. He made his competitive return at the Doha Diamond League in May 2026, finishing fourth as he gradually rebuilds his rhythm. Although his body continues to recover, Chopra’s competitive track record keeps him firmly among the podium contenders. But, unlike other disciplines at the Games, the men’s javelin competition features a world-class field. Chopra will throw against reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem, Grenada’s Anderson Peters, and Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage.

6. Murali Sreeshankar (Athletics – Men's Long Jump)

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Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar enters Glasgow looking to upgrade the silver medal he claimed at Birmingham 2022. The 27-year-old suffered a major knee injury in 2024 that required surgery and forced him to miss the Paris Olympics. Competing with three anchor screws in his knee joint, Sreeshankar rebuilt his takeoff mechanics during an extensive rehabilitation program. He proved his fitness at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championship in June 2026, taking the title with an 8.38-metre leap. That mark was the second-best jump of his career, trailing only his 8.41-metre national record. While elite jumpers from Jamaica and South Africa will push the competition, Sreeshankar’s recent form puts him directly in contention for a strong podium finish.

7. Tulika Mann (Judo – Women's +78kg)

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Judoka Tulika Mann is the talisman of a full-strength 14-member Indian judo team targeting its best-ever Commonwealth Games performance. Competing in the +78kg heavyweight category, Mann won silver at Birmingham 2022 and represented India as its sole judoka at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Her tactical intelligence, strong grip control and tournament experience have seen her her dictate the pace of her bouts and neutralise heavier opponents in big upsets. Judo presents a strong medal opportunity for India because powerhouses like Japan, France, and South Korea do not compete in the Commonwealth Games. Mann’s toughest competition will come from British, Canadian, and Australian heavyweights. Indian coaches expect at least six medals from the judo squad, and Mann is the standout candidate for a gold medal.