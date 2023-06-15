EPL fixtures for 2023/24 season revealed: Man City to kickstart title defence vs Burnley; Chelsea to meet Liverpool

The English Premier League (EPL) has officially released its fixture schedule for the 2023-24 season on Thursday. Champions Manchester City, fresh off completing the treble and becoming only the second British team to do so, enter the new season as favourites, and will look to set a record by becoming the first team to win four consecutive Premier League titles. Manchester City's Jack Grealish celebrates after teammate Kevin De Bruyne scored the opening goal during the English Premier League match(AP)

Pep Guardiola's men will be challenged by runners-up Arsenal, as well as a Manchester United side which is on the rise along with Liverpool and Chelsea, who will hope to bounce back after a poor season last year. Newcastle United, empowered by their Saudi Arabian takeover and finishing fourth, will look to go even further with some big moves in the transfer market.

The other end of the table will certainly be an interesting watch as well, as the quality of the lower-half clubs continues to improve, with exciting tactical styles present throughout the league.

The Premier League will kick off with holders City facing newly-promoted Burnley on August 11. Burnley are managed by legendary Man City defender Vincent Kompany. August 13 (Sunday) will see the first match between ‘big 6’ teams as Chelsea take on Liverpool. Meanwhile on August 12, the clash between Newcastle and Aston Villa, a contest between two teams participating in Europe next season, will also be one to keep an eye on.

Here are the opening weekend and final day fixtures for the Premier League season:

Opening weekend:

Friday, Aug. 11, 2023

20:00 Burnley v Manchester City

Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023

15:00 AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United

12:30 Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

15:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Luton Town

15:00 Everton v Fulham

17:30 Newcastle United v Aston Villa

15:00 Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023

14:00 Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool

Monday, Aug. 14, 2023

20:00 Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Final day: Sunday, May 19, 2023

Arsenal v Everton

Brentford v Newcastle United

Brighton v Manchester United

Burnley v Nottingham Forest

Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Wolverhampton

Luton Town v Fulham

Manchester City v West Ham United

Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur

Here are some other important matches such as contests between the big 6 teams as well as derby days between rivals throughout the season to keep an eye on:

August

Sunday 13th – Chelsea v Liverpool

Saturday 19th – Manchester United v Chelsea

Saturday 19th – West Ham v Chelsea

September

Saturday 2nd – Arsenal v Manchester United

Saturday 23rd – Arsenal v Tottenham

Saturday 30th – Tottenham v Liverpool

October

Saturday 7th – Arsenal v Manchester City

Saturday 21st – Chelsea v Arsenal

Saturday 21st – Liverpool v Everton

Saturday 28th – Manchester United v Manchester City

November

Saturday 4th – Tottenham v Chelsea

Saturday 11th – Chelsea v Manchester City

Saturday 25th – Manchester City v Liverpool

December

Saturday 2nd – Manchester City v Tottenham

Tuesday 5th – Tottenham v West Ham

Wednesday 6th – Manchester United v Chelsea

Saturday 16th – Liverpool v Manchester United

Saturday 23rd – Liverpool v Arsenal

Saturday 23rd – Crystal Palace v Brighton

January

Saturday 13th or 20th – Chelsea v Fulham

Saturday 13th or 20th – Manchester United v Tottenham

Wednesday 31st – Liverpool v Chelsea

February

Saturday 3rd – Arsenal v Liverpool

Saturday 3rd – Brighton v Crystal Palace

Saturday 17th – Manchester City v Chelsea

Saturday 24th – Chelsea v Tottenham

March

Saturday 2nd – Manchester City v Manchester United

Saturday 9th – Liverpool v Manchester City

Saturday 16th – Arsenal v Chelsea

Saturday 16th – Everton v Liverpool

Saturday 30th – Manchester City v Arsenal

April

Tuesday 2nd – West Ham v Tottenham

Wednesday 3rd – Chelsea v Manchester United

Saturday 6th – Manchester United v Liverpool

Saturday 20th – Tottenham v Manchester City

Saturday 27th – Tottenham v Arsenal

May

Saturday 4th – Chelsea v West Ham

Saturday 4th – Liverpool v Tottenham

Saturday 11th – Manchester United v Arsenal

