10-man Newcastle held 1-1 by Norwich, denied 1st win in Premier League

Newcastle was denied its first Premier League win of the season when Norwich striker Teemu Pukki equalized in the 79th minute in a 1-1 draw between the teams that started Tuesday as the bottom two.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ciaran Clark’s straight red card for pulling back Pukki left last-place Newcastle having to play with 10 men from the ninth minute, yet the team that recently came under Saudi ownership still managed to take the lead.

Norwich midfielder Billy Gilmour’s raised hand blocked a header from Federico Fernández that was heading toward goal and, after a penalty was awarded following a VAR check, Callum Wilson converted in the 61st despite goalkeeper Tim Krul getting a hand to it.

Pukki earned Norwich a point by volleying home from Dimitris Giannoulis’ cross after Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka only palmed away a deep cross into the area.

Newcastle's winless start to the season extended to 14 games, with Eddie Howe's team on only seven points — three fewer than Norwich.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Norwich moved up one place to 18th, above Burnley, which has played two games fewer.