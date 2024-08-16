 34 penalty kicks! Records tumble as Ajax beat Panathinaikos 13-12 in marathon UEFA Europa League qualifier shootout | Football News - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
34 penalty kicks! Records tumble as Ajax beat Panathinaikos 13-12 in marathon UEFA Europa League qualifier shootout

Reuters |
Aug 16, 2024 08:02 AM IST

The shootout broke the previous UEFA record of 32 attempts at the European U-21 Championship semi-final in 2007 where Netherlands beat England 13-12.

It took Ajax 34 penalties to beat Panathinaikos 13-12 in a marathon shootout on Thursday, setting a UEFA competition record after their Europa League third qualifying round tie ended 1-1 over two legs and extra time.

Ajax keeper Remko Pasveer made five saves and scored on his own attempt(AFP)
Ajax keeper Remko Pasveer made five saves and scored on his own attempt(AFP)

Ajax, who won 1-0 at Panathinaikos last week, conceded in the 89th minute in Amsterdam, leading to the shootout that broke the previous record of 32 attempts at the European U-21 Championship semi-final in 2007 where Netherlands beat England 13-12.

The world record for the longest shootout was set in May when Israeli third-tier clubs SC Dimona and Shimshon Tel Aviv took 56 penalties to resolve their semi-final promotion playoff tie.

Reutersto help the hosts win the shootout as Dutch international Brian Brobbey missed two penalties.

"Five is quite a lot, yes. I save a penalty every now and then, but I don't think you often experience something as crazy as this," Pasveer said.

"Every time I thought we would do it. Brobbey behind the ball, we will do it. But he missed, while he always scores during training."

Defender Anton Gaaei ultimately delivered the winning penalty for Ajax. The Eredivisie club will now face Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystok in the playoff round later this month.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Football / 34 penalty kicks! Records tumble as Ajax beat Panathinaikos 13-12 in marathon UEFA Europa League qualifier shootout
