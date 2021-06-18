Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / AC Milan signs defender Tomori from Chelsea after loan spell
football

AC Milan signs defender Tomori from Chelsea after loan spell

The Serie A club paid a reported fee of at least $33 million for the 23-year-old Tomori, who joined Milan in January and helped the team secure a Champions League spot by finishing second.
AP | , Milan
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 08:28 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori.(REUTERS)

AC Milan has exercised its option to sign Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea after the defender's loan spell with the Italian club in the second half of the season.

The Serie A club paid a reported fee of at least $33 million for the 23-year-old Tomori, who joined Milan in January and helped the team secure a Champions League spot by finishing second.

Tomori, who made 22 appearances and scored one goal for Milan, is signed through June 2025, the club said Thursday.

Tomori was born in Canada to Nigerian parents but represents England. He spent his youth career at Chelsea but has also had loan spells at Brighton, Hull and Derby.

He was largely unused under former Blues manager Frank Lampard, who was fired in late January and replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

“Since the day I arrived in Milan, I was welcomed with open arms, and now I am here to stay,” Tomori said on Instagram. “I can't wait to see you all soon in the San Siro.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ac milan
TRENDING NEWS

On air: Milkha Singh recorded multi-part autobiography for Prasar Bharati

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP