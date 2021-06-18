Home / Sports / Football / AC Milan signs defender Tomori from Chelsea after loan spell
FILE PHOTO: AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori.(REUTERS)
football

AC Milan signs defender Tomori from Chelsea after loan spell

  • The Serie A club paid a reported fee of at least $33 million for the 23-year-old Tomori, who joined Milan in January and helped the team secure a Champions League spot by finishing second.
READ FULL STORY
AP | , Milan
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 08:28 PM IST

AC Milan has exercised its option to sign Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea after the defender's loan spell with the Italian club in the second half of the season.

The Serie A club paid a reported fee of at least $33 million for the 23-year-old Tomori, who joined Milan in January and helped the team secure a Champions League spot by finishing second.

Tomori, who made 22 appearances and scored one goal for Milan, is signed through June 2025, the club said Thursday.

Tomori was born in Canada to Nigerian parents but represents England. He spent his youth career at Chelsea but has also had loan spells at Brighton, Hull and Derby.

He was largely unused under former Blues manager Frank Lampard, who was fired in late January and replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

“Since the day I arrived in Milan, I was welcomed with open arms, and now I am here to stay,” Tomori said on Instagram. “I can't wait to see you all soon in the San Siro.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ac milan
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.