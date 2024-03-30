Accused of misbehaving with women players, AIFF official held

The team manager of Khad FC, a football club from Himachal Pradesh participating in the second division of the Indian Women’s League (IWL), was arrested after several players complained that he had assaulted them and misbehaved with them. The official’s wife has said the claims were not true. AIFF

The accused, identified as Deepak Sharma, who is also an executive committee member of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), was booked under sections 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 354 A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested on Saturday evening, a police official said.

“The accused has been arrested and investigation is in progress. Necessary updates will be provided as and when necessary,” said Akshat Kaushal, Superintendent of Police North Goa.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) has formed a three-member committee headed by former India player Pinky Bompal Magar to probe the allegations. The committee has been asked to submit a report in one week. Till then, Deepak Sharma has been barred from football-related activities.

The official’s wife Nandita Sharma and several other players have said that the allegations were baseless.

“I am also travelling with the team and have been staying with them. The allegations are completely false,” said Nandita Sharma. “Twelve other players are with me and they too will testify that no such thing has happened. A player went out at night to have dinner and when she returned she was questioned about leaving the group without permission. Girls are not allowed out at night. She (the player) flew into a rage, flung utensils and slammed the door. We tried to make her understand,” said Nandita.

“We had a match today and she refused to play nor sit on the bench. We have already filed a written complaint against them for misbehaviour with the state federation, the AIFF as well as the Goa Football Federation,” she said.

Goa Football Federation has said it would support the affected players and pay their legal fees, if necessary. AIFF has said it is also coordinating with the players for their passage home.