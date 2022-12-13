After Liverpool, billionaire Mukesh Ambani linked with Premier League giants Arsenal

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, who was previously linked with Liverpool, has shown interest in acquiring Premier League giants Arsenal, who are currently the leaders in the ongoing 2022-23 season. As per fresh reports, Mukesh Ambani will be entering the race to acquire the north London club instead of Manchester United or Liverpool FC.

The report was published in The Athletic, a renowned sports portal, which claimed that his son Akash Ambani is a big fan of the Gunners, and is believed to be the primary reason behind it.

Arsenal is current owned by KSE UK INC and is a 100 percent subsidiary of Arsenal Holdings Limited. E Stanley Kroenke is the owner of KSE UK INC, who was a shareholder in 2007 and a year later he was elevated to the Board of Directors. In 2011, he became the majority shareholder of Arsenal FC.

Previously it was reported that Ambani will be acquiring Liverpool FC. Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the current owners, have put the club for sale. They had bought the club in October 2010 and as per reports have appointed Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to assist them in the business.

A report in The Mirror, stated that FSG are planning to sell the club for 4 billion British pound. The report mentioned that the Indian billionaire enquired about the club.

A statement from FSG read: "There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably, we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group's ownership in Liverpool.

"FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions, we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club."

Ambani already owns Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians and also runs the Indian Super League, India's top-tier football tournament, besides being the commercial partners of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

