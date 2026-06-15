After visa controversy and World Cup snub, FIFA makes big financial call on Somali referee Omar Artan

FIFA has decided to pay Somali referee Omar Artan for his assignments at the 2026 World Cup, according to reports. Artan was initially included in FIFA's list of officials for the World Cup, but was denied entry in the US. Somali international referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan is set to be compensated by FIFA. (AFP)

According to ESPN, he will be fully remunerated for his World Cup commitments. After the US denied him entry, FIFA also removed him from their list. UEFA appointed him to take charge of the UEFA Super Cup in August.

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He wasn't allowed to enter Miami International Airport due to 'vetting concerns'. In a statement, the US Customs and Border Protection said, "Following inspection, the traveler, a referee for the FIFA World Cup, was determined to be inadmissible due to vetting concerns and was denied entry."

"Admissibility determinations are made on a case-by-case basis using law enforcement, national security, and immigration information available at the time of inspection.

"CBP officers have the authority to question travelers, conduct inspections, and determine admissibility consistent with U.S. law."

Artan was also given a hero's welcome in Somalia. When he arrived, there were hundreds of supporters and officials at the Aden Adde International Airport, waiting for him.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "I promise you, God willing, that I will attend the next one."

"I want the Somali public to take comfort in this and remain confident.

"It is up to all of us to defend the Somali name.

"Somalia belongs to us, whether it is in a bad state or a good state. That flag belongs to us, and that passport belongs to us."

What did Gianni Infantino say? Meanwhile, FIFA chief Gianni Infantino has claimed it was beyond the international federation's control. "It is unfortunate what happened to Omar, the referee from Somalia, but again, we don't control everything," he said, according to ESPN.

"We try, we'll discuss, we'll see. Maybe sometimes it's good as well to chill, relax. We work on everything; we try to resolve everything."

"Believe me when I tell you, or don't believe me if you don't want to, but we try always to find solutions, always. But then we need to respect that we are not the kings of the world who can rule over governments and police forces, and I don't know what. We are a sports organisation, we try to do our best with the means that we have," he said.

"Sometimes, to immediately start screaming and shouting has the opposite effect in terms of finding a solution. We always try to find solutions, always. But then we need to respect that we are not the kings of the world who can rule over governments and police forces," he added.