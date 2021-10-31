Home / Sports / Football / Aguero taken to a hospital after suffering chest pain
football

Aguero taken to a hospital after suffering chest pain

"Sergio Aguero was struggling with chest pain for much of the first half and was replaced by Philippe Coutinho at halftime and then taken to hospital for cardiac analysis," Barcelona said in a statement.
Barcelona's Sergio Aguero, top right, heads the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)(AP)
Barcelona's Sergio Aguero, top right, heads the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)(AP)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 07:32 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has been taken to hospital after he suffered chest pain and complained about feeling dizzy during his side's 1-1 LaLiga draw with Alaves on Saturday.

"Sergio Aguero was struggling with chest pain for much of the first half and was replaced by Philippe Coutinho at halftime and then taken to hospital for cardiac analysis," Barcelona said in a statement.

During the first half, the Argentine appeared to signal to the bench that he wanted to be taken off.

Shortly before the interval, the 33-year-old was seen lying on the pitch while holding his chest.

Medical staff rushed to assist Aguero, who eventually got up and slowly walked off the pitch unaided.

"I was told he was feeling a bit dizzy. I have just learned that he was taken to hospital and I can't say much more until I know," Barcelona's caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sergio aguero
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 31, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out