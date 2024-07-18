AIFF waits for Chaubey to form panel

Kolkata: Saturday’s executive committee meeting of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) could have members inquiring why almost 45 days after it was approved, a crucial committee has not yet been formed by president Kalyan Chaubey. Cleared at the last executive committee meeting on June 6, the committee is supposed to study the master rights agreement (MRA) between AIFF and its commercial partners before preparing for discussions about the future. AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey. (PTI)

Signed in 2010, the MRA is now between AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL). It ends in December 2025. FSDL pays AIFF ₹50 crore every year, up from nearly ₹31 crore in 2010. The amount increased by roughly ₹2 crore annually for the first five years and has been capped at ₹50 crore from the sixth to the 15th years.

At the last executive committee meeting, Avijit Paul, Anilkumar Prabhakaran and Menla Ethenpa had asked for a committee to be formed “at the earliest.” This is as per the draft of the minutes sent to members.

Ethenpa is the chair of the finance committee, Prabhakaran heads the competitions committee and Paul is in charge of states’ development.

Acting secretary-general Saytanarayan Muthyalu “requested the President form a committee to study the conditions under MRA along with input from the legal team before having a meeting with FSDL,” as per the draft.

That has not happened, three executive committee members confirmed to HT on Thursday. Given the sensitive nature of the issue, they requested anonymity. “We had started informal conversations with FSDL last year but some of their key officials have since left,” said one member.

Prabhakaran, according to the draft, had pointed out that AIFF could not pursue many projects due to a lack of funds and it was important to understand FSDL’s “stance” on them.

The commercial partners too want a committee to be formed, according to Rochak Langer, FSDL’s representative at the meeting as a special invitee.

“…In the event of such a committee being formed, FSDL is prepared to discuss the way forward where they can share their concerns about their financial implications under the current MRA…” the draft quoted Langer as saying.

The committee has been formed, said Chaubey late on Thursday. “It was the executive committee that gave me the responsibility to from a committee. Which is why I will place my recommendations to the executive committee for approval on Saturday,” he said.

Letter against Chaubey

On Wednesday, executive committee members got an e-mail where Chaubey was “charged with misusing his chair as AIFF president.” Written by Kunal Ghosh, who is an official at Mohun Bagan Athletic Club and in the Trinamool Congress, the letter accuses Chaubey of using his post to “influence” an assembly by-election. The issue could be raised in Saturday’s meeting likely to be attended by former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia.

As a candidate from Bharatiya Janata Party, Chaubey lost in the recent by-election in Maniktala in Kolkata. Ghosh has claimed that Chaubey sought help from him ahead of the polls and “offered/assured” “state or national level posts.” Ghosh has urged AIFF to take “strongest action” and said he is ready to cooperate if there is an investigation. “The thing is doctored. I haven’t said this,” Chaubey told ANI on July 10 after Ghosh had first made the charge public.