Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Live score: Ronaldo to miss reunion; Messi, Suarez up for challenge

Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Live score: Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami will look to en their Riyadh Season Cup 2024 campaign on a winning note today when they take on Saudi Pro League’s Al Nassr at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, a match ...Read More billed as the 'last dance' off between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the two living legends of this era. However, the Portuguese superstar won't be part of the fixture, as confirmed by the club manager on Wednesday, as Ronaldo continues to recover from the muscle injury he incurred in his left calf last month. On the other hand, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, the two former Barcelona teammates, will be up for the challenge for Inter Miami.

Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Live score and updates