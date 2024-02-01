Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Live score: Ronaldo to miss reunion; Messi, Suarez up for challenge
Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Live score: Messi's Inter Miami will look to end Riyadh Season Cup 2024 with a win. Injured Cristiano Ronaldo ruled out of contest.
Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Live score: Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami will look to en their Riyadh Season Cup 2024 campaign on a winning note today when they take on Saudi Pro League’s Al Nassr at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, a match ...Read More billed as the 'last dance' off between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the two living legends of this era. However, the Portuguese superstar won't be part of the fixture, as confirmed by the club manager on Wednesday, as Ronaldo continues to recover from the muscle injury he incurred in his left calf last month. On the other hand, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, the two former Barcelona teammates, will be up for the challenge for Inter Miami.
The Riyadh Season Cup 2024 is a friendly invitational event. For Inter Miami, it's a pre-season friendly tour before they begin their proceedings for the 2024 season, while for Al Nassr, the tournament comes in at mid-season with the Saudi Pro League on a break due to AFC Asian Cup 2023.
- Feb 01, 2024 11:10 PM IST
Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Live score: NO MESSI in Inter Miami XI
Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Live score: Drake Callender, Julian Gressel, Tomas Aviles, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Noah Allen, Jordi Alba, Gregore, Sergio Busquets, David Ruiz, Luis Suarez, Leonardo Campana.Feb 01, 2024 11:08 PM IST
Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Live score: Al Nassr in top form
Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Live score: Al Nassr head into the contest on the back of a five-match winning streak in the Saudi Pro League, where they are placed second in the points table behind Al Hilal. During those five wins, they scored 21 goals. They last lost a match in December 1, by 0-3, to the table-toppers.Feb 01, 2024 11:03 PM IST
Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Live score: But Ronaldo is in the house...
Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Live score: Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at the venue to support his team.Feb 01, 2024 10:58 PM IST
Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Live score: Here is Al Nassr starting XI
Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Live score: David Ospina, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Aymeric Laporte, Alex Telles, Fahad Al-Swailem, Otavio, Marcelo Brozovic, Talisca, Abdulaziz Al-Aliwa, Mohammed Maran.Feb 01, 2024 10:53 PM IST
Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Live score: Why Cristiano Ronaldo will miss reunion with Lionel Messi in Al-Nassr's friendly with Inter Miami
Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Live score: "Cristiano is in the final stage of his recuperation (from a muscle injury in his left calf) before re-joining the team. We expect that in the next few days he will start working with the team. So, obviously, it will mean he is absent for the game (against Inter Miami)," Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro said on Wednesday.Feb 01, 2024 10:46 PM IST
Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Live score: Fixtures ahead
Al Hilal vs Al Nassr on February 8. It could prove to be a decisive match in the tournament.Feb 01, 2024 10:40 PM IST
Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Live score: Matches and results so far
Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Live score: Al-Hilal beat Inter Miami 4-3 on Sunday; Lionel Messi and Suarez scored for the MLS side.Feb 01, 2024 10:27 PM IST
Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Live score: What happened in previous edition of Riyadh Season Cup?
Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Live score: It was only held once before. The 2022 Riyadh Season Cup witnessed a friendly match between Messi-starer Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi All-Star XI, which featured Ronaldo. PSG won 5-4 where Ronaldo scored twice, while Messi scored once.Feb 01, 2024 10:13 PM IST
Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Live score: What is the Riyadh Season Cup 2024?
Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Live score: It is an invitational tournament featuring three teams - Al Hilal, Al Nassr and Inter Miami. The event is part of the annual Saudi Arabian state-funded entertainment and sports festival, which is called the Riyadh Season. It is a single-round robin group, where table-toppers will be crowned champions.Feb 01, 2024 10:04 PM IST
